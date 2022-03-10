Boys state hoops: No sitting out this time, as Kachalouski sparks Parkview's win against Irish

A year ago, Viktar Kachalouski was watching from the bench when Falls City Sacred Heart defeated his Parkview Christian teammates in the Class D-2 boys state basketball championship game, sitting out his 180 days to gain eligibility as an exchange student from Belarus.

As a participant this time, Kachalouski left his impression both offensively and defensively in leading the fourth-ranked Patriots to their second straight state title appearance, and avenging last year's loss to the two-time defending state champion Irish in the state finals at the same time.

The 6-foot junior point guard scored a game-high 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter as he helped secure a 46-31 semifinal victory Thursday night at the Devaney Sports Center. But his defense on the Irish's standout senior point guard Jakob Jordan was as important as his offensive contributions.

"Vik is just a great player," said Parkview coach Nathan Godwin, whose 20-6 Patriots will take on No. 2 St. Mary's in the D-2 title game. "He's a true point guard and I believe he's a Division I or Division II college player. He told me yesterday on the ride home from practice, 'I'm going to shut him down.'

"A little bit of me said, 'OK, we'll see,' but he did a great job. He's got a motor that goes 110 miles per hour all the time, but he also kept us under control."

Parkview trailed 14-6 early in the second quarter when it started tightening the screws defensively. While Kachalouski led the perimeter defense, 6-8 senior Jaquez Curry, a transfer from Lincoln North Star who became eligible midseason, was the rim protector that kept Sacred Heart (23-6) from attacking inside.

An offensive rebound and basket by Brayden Ulrich late in the half gave the Patriots an 18-17 lead at intermission. It was still a one-point game early in the fourth quarter when the Patriots went on a 9-0 run capped by a basket inside by Curry that made it 37-27 with 3:43 left. Curry added 10 points.

"We just needed to stay focused," Kachalouski said. "Even if we made some mistakes, don't give up. We were working so hard defensively, we just needed to play our game."

St. Mary's 65, Osceola 36: The Cardinals (26-2) took control of the game at the free-throw line in the opening quarter when they went 10-for-10 at the stripe to take a 20-10 lead they never relinquished. Aidan Hedstrom, a 6-4 senior all-stater, had eight of those foul shots on his way to 12 points in the period. He led all scorers with 20.

"We like to attack the middle and we thought their back-line, man-to-man defense might be vulnerable there," said St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau, whose team reached the state quarterfinals in 2020 and was a state semifinalist a year ago. "I told Aidan to just go north and south and finish, and we were able to get to the line a lot. It was a combination of our ability to attack and the shooters we can kick out to."

Adam Everitt added 16 points for the winners, Isaac Everitt chipped in 10. Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson scored 11 each to pace the No. 5 Bulldogs (22-6).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0