Boys state hoops: No. 8 Amherst catches fire from long range to upset No. 3 Freeman

Amherst made the boys state basketball tournament this year for the first time since 2017.

The No. 8 Broncos didn’t show lack of experience Monday afternoon and now have a chance to put together a Cinderella run.

After going 1-for-8 on three-pointers in the first half, No. 8 Amherst (23-4) hit six three-pointers in the second half and pulled off the upset over No. 3 Freeman (24-3), winning 53-43 at Lincoln Northeast.

Amherst is the eighth seed in the C-2 bracket while Freeman was No. 1.

Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic met twice during the season with each team winning one.

The series' rubber match came on the state tournament stage, and it was Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic that broke away in the third quarter of a 54-41 first-round win Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

Leading 22-20 at halftime, it was the Knights that came out of the locker room with the edge. Preston Burbach and Brennen Kelley converted early layups, and Mason Timmerman and Kelley sank big three-pointers.

Norfolk Catholic outscored Hartington CC 18-5 in the momentum-shifting third quarter, part of a stretch in which the Knights only allowed 13 combined points across the second and third quarters.

The balanced scoring attack of Burbach, Timmerman and Kelley led the way for the Knights, as each of them pitched in 12 points and combined for four three-pointers.

Hartington CC finishes the season 23-5.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells-Dodge 52: The No. 1 Bulldogs used their zone defense to slow down the No. 2 Jaguars (23-4) and held their leading scorer, Blake Sindelar, who was held to two field goals made.

The Jaguars took the lead with 1:27 to go in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hang on to win. Up 54-52 with three seconds left in overtime, Cooper Beller made a game-clinching steal and Humphrey/LHF advances with a three-point win.

Jacob Sjuts led Humphrey/LHF with 16 points. Three out of four Howells-Dodge losses this season came at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Humphrey/LHF will play No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

