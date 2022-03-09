Boys state hoops: No. 1 Omaha Skutt's elite scorers dominate in 67-42 win over Platteview

With an elite mix of size, scoring and athleticism, there's no easy solution for opposing teams looking for a way to stop the Omaha Skutt SkyHawks.

A switch to a zone defense briefly helped Platteview slow down a high-scoring first half from Omaha Skutt, but the damage was already done.

Starters JJ Ferrin, James Gninefou and Jake Brack all scored 17 points or more as No. 1 Omaha Skutt cruised to a comfortable 67-42 win over No. 5 Platteview in the Class B semifinals Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Omaha Skutt (24-1) led 20-7 after the first quarter and soon pushed its lead to 37-13 at halftime, a deficit that was too large for Platteview (21-7) to overcome. Junior guard Connor Millikan was his usual energetic scoring presence for Platteview as he provided 20 points, but no other Trojan scored more than six points.

Omaha Skutt nearly went the entire regular season unbeaten and now advances to the Class B title game for the second time in three seasons. Skutt will face either defending champion Beatrice or conference rival Omaha Roncalli in the Class B championship game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.