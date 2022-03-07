Boys state hoops: No. 1 Omaha Skutt marches on; Millikan scores 35 to lead Platteview charge

Omaha Skutt responded to its one shaky moment.

When Blair cut the SkyHawks’ lead from 11 to six at the start of the second half, they regrouped during a timeout and went on a 16-2 run.

“We said we can’t just trade blows, we have to actually work to get some stops on the defensive end and from there on, we limited them pretty good.” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said.

James Gninefou got the first basket coming out of the timeout. The 6-foot-2 senior finished with 23 points in the 62-36 win that sends the Class B boys No. 1 team (23-1) to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Monday’s Platteview-Bennington winner.

Jake Brack added 15 points for Skutt.

No. 8 Blair (15-10) trailed 24-13 at the half before Kip Tupa had six of his team-high 10 points in the first 3:19 of the third quarter.

“We started playing a bit harder to start in the third quarter and had a little bit more intensity and kind of got our legs under us a bit," Bears coach Chris Whitmer said. “Then they responded really well. We had a hard time. They really got us on the boards. They’re big bodies, athletic, and just play really well together.”

It was the first time Blair qualified in back-to-back seasons since 2003 and 2004.

“It just says a lot for the efforts from the coaching staff and our club basketball program. Our community has really rallied around behind us," Whitwer said. “Credit the kids for their love of the game and we're just trying to make it exciting for them.”

Platteview 60, Bennington 44: Connor Millikan, one of the premier guards in the state, went off for 35 points to lead Platteview to a come-from-behind victory.

Bennington led 26-17 at halftime.

Millikan scored 28 points in the second half, as he consistently got to the free throw-line — and his three-point shot started falling.

