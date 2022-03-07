Boys state hoops: No. 1 Omaha Skutt marches on; Millikan scores 35 to lead Platteview charge

Omaha Skutt responded to its one shaky moment.
When Blair cut the SkyHawks’ lead from 11 to six at the start of the second half, they regrouped during a timeout and went on a 16-2 run.
“We said we can’t just trade blows, we have to actually work to get some stops on the defensive end and from there on, we limited them pretty good.” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said.
James Gninefou got the first basket coming out of the timeout. The 6-foot-2 senior finished with 23 points in the 62-36 win that sends the Class B boys No. 1 team (23-1) to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Monday’s Platteview-Bennington winner.
Jake Brack added 15 points for Skutt.
No. 8 Blair (15-10) trailed 24-13 at the half before Kip Tupa had six of his team-high 10 points in the first 3:19 of the third quarter.
“We started playing a bit harder to start in the third quarter and had a little bit more intensity and kind of got our legs under us a bit," Bears coach Chris Whitmer said. “Then they responded really well. We had a hard time. They really got us on the boards. They’re big bodies, athletic, and just play really well together.”
It was the first time Blair qualified in back-to-back seasons since 2003 and 2004.
“It just says a lot for the efforts from the coaching staff and our club basketball program. Our community has really rallied around behind us," Whitwer said. “Credit the kids for their love of the game and we're just trying to make it exciting for them.”
Platteview 60, Bennington 44: Connor Millikan, one of the premier guards in the state, went off for 35 points to lead Platteview to a come-from-behind victory.
Bennington led 26-17 at halftime.
Millikan scored 28 points in the second half, as he consistently got to the free throw-line — and his three-point shot started falling.
Check back for updates to this story
A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments
Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.
With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?
‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.
Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.
Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?
Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.
There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?
This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.
Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."
Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?
Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?
Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.
All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.