Boys state hoops: Millard North repeats as Class A champion with 67-57 win over Bellevue West

There are new faces and a new final score, but the result is the same for the second year in a row.

Once again, Millard North is the Class A boys basketball state champions, prevailing with a win over Bellevue West. The Class A No. 3 Mustangs defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 67-57 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday to become back-to-back Class A state champions.

Mostly a role player on last year's championship team, senior David Harmon led Millard North (26-2) with a game-high 26 points while Jasen Green added 13. The Mustangs built up a second-half lead by limiting Bellevue West (25-3) to just nine points in the third quarter.

Junior guard Josiah Dotzler led Bellevue West with 15 points, but the Thunderbirds shot just 21-for-51 (41%) from the field, compared with Millard North's 25-for-49 (51%) performance.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.