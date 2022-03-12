Boys state hoops: Millard North repeats as Class A champion with 67-57 win over Bellevue West

There are new faces and a new final score, but the result is the same for the second year in a row.
Once again, Millard North is the Class A boys basketball state champions, prevailing with a win over Bellevue West. The Class A No. 3 Mustangs defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 67-57 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday to become back-to-back Class A state champions.
Mostly a role player on last year's championship team, senior David Harmon led Millard North (26-2) with a game-high 26 points while Jasen Green added 13. The Mustangs built up a second-half lead by limiting Bellevue West (25-3) to just nine points in the third quarter.
Junior guard Josiah Dotzler led Bellevue West with 15 points, but the Thunderbirds shot just 21-for-51 (41%) from the field, compared with Millard North's 25-for-49 (51%) performance.
Photos: For third straight year, Class A heavyweights Bellevue West, Millard North square off in championship
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) has his shot blocked by Millard North's Jasen Green in the first quarter during the Class A boys state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's William Kyle (center) pushes his way through Millard North guards Neal Mosser (left) and Jasen Green in the second quarter during the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's William Kyle covers his face as he walks to the sideline after losing to Millard North during the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates after cutting the net down, as his teammates and fans celebrate alongside him, after North won the Class CA boys state championship against Bellevue West on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North players huddle on the court before playing Bellevue West for the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard North won 67-57.
Millard North's Jasen Green swings the net around after cutting it down after North defeated Bellevue West for the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's David Harmon reacts after he is called for a foul against Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates after scoring while being fouled by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Neal Mosser celebrates after scoring a three-point shot against Bellevue West in the second quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon shouts instructions to his team against Bellevue West in the third quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler is consoled by Radiance Vavak after losing to Millard North in the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Isaiah McMorris shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson vies for a rebound against Millard North's Jasen Green in the third quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Isaiah McMorris celebrates on the sideline as he waits for his name to be called for a medal after the Class A boys championship game against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon scores against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner in the second quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon drives to the basket while guarded by Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Evan Inselman blocks a shot attempt by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang rebound the ball over Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth, Neal Mosser, and Isaiah McMorris put their arms around one another after their win against Bellevue West during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Jasen Green holds the the Class A boys championship trophy after his team defeated Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Jasen Green celebrates with his team on the court after taking the lead from Bellevue West in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North holds the the Class A boys championship trophy high after defeating Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler shoots against Millard North in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
