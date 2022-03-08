Boys state hoops: Millard North defeats Elkhorn South 62-50, advances to state semifinals for third-straight season

Elkhorn South knows how to give the best teams in Class A boys basketball a run for their money.

In their first meeting with Millard North this season, the Storm held the Mustangs to one of their lowest-scoring outputs of the season and their second contest wasn't much different. Elkhorn South hung with the defending Class A champions throughout the fist half and pushed them the distance despite trailing by double digits.

Senior Jasen Green scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the No. 3 Mustangs managed to defeat No. 8 Elkhorn South 62-50 in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Green made a big impact on both ends of the floor as he recorded a double-double and blocked six shots while holding Elkhorn South's (16-9) leading scorer this season, Henry Burt, to 14 points. With the win, Millard North (24-2) advances to the Class A semifinals for the third season in a row.

