Boys state hoops: Lowry, Herbek power GICC into another state final

Last year’s Class C-2 boys state basketball champion will have a chance to defend its title.

In a rematch of the C2-10 subdistrict final, No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic defeated No. 8 Amherst again, this time 58-47. The Crusaders' two leading scorers, Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek, had stellar performances and scored on numerous drives, three-point and free-throw attempts Wednesday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center. The pair combined for 40 points.

“Amherst is a great team,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “I knew they had a chance to be here after we played them in the subdistrict final. I watched them play their district final live, and I knew whoever was going to draw them in the first round was going to be in trouble. They have so many weapons. …The feeling is great but it’s especially good because we beat a really good team today.”

Grand Island CC played lockdown defense from the jump, forcing four turnovers in Amherst’s first five possessions. Herbek said his team’s experience playing Amherst once this season already helped them get off to a good start.

“We knew their players,” Herbek said. “We knew what they were going to try to do. We had to guard them, get up and pressure them and make them turn it over. We did a great job of that early on.”

The 6-foot-8 Gil Jengmer had a quiet game, according to the box score, but his presence was felt on the court. Jengmer snagged a pass and threw down an emphatic two-handed dunk in the third quarter to rile up the Crusader fans. His length on defense made it difficult for the Broncos’ 6-foot guards to get much accomplished at the rim.

Not only will the Crusaders have a chance to capture two straight championships, but this marks the third year in a row they’ve made the championship game. Martinez said it’s a credit to his players.

“I really didn’t create anything,” Martinez said. “I know we have a good culture I guess, but I don’t want to take credit away from the players. What it really means is we’ve had a lot of good players to come through here, and I’m just fortunate enough to be able to coach them.”

Grand Island CC will face No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 4 p.m. on Friday in the championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs are also defending champions but in Class D-1.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

