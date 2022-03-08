Boys state hoops: Leaning into 'underdogs' role, Fort Calhoun stuns Wahoo; Auburn continues March magic

It's been 99 years between boys state basketball appearances, and Fort Calhoun made sure to make it well worth the wait.

Sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman scored 20 points and Austin Welchert hit a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to lead No. 8 Fort Calhoun to a 54-52 win over No. 3 Wahoo in the first round of the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

"I'm just really happy for our kids and proud of them," Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said. "We were kind of underdogs and I told them (before the game) no one expected them to win except everybody in this room. We thought we could come out and win."

In a game in which no one led by more than five points, Fort Calhoun (21-5) led 49-44 with 2:04 left after a free throw by Owen Newbold.

But Wahoo's Owen Hancock drilled his fifth three-pointer of the game to give the Warriors (23-3) a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds remaining.

Hancock, a junior, finished with a team-high 17 points while Glock, a sophomore, added 12.

Welchert's three-pointer from the right wing, his second of the final period, ended up being a second-chance basket as the Pioneers chased down an offensive rebound after a missed shot. Wahoo never got a shot off in its final possession after Fort Calhoun poked the ball loose as Wahoo brought the ball up in the final seconds.

Welchert finished with 11 and Pioneers teammate Zane Schwarz chipped in 14.

"Austin doesn't get talked about a whole lot, but he's done that all season for us, hitting big shots in key situations," O'Connor said.

Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said the battle against its former Nebraska Capitol Conference foe (the Warriors are now in the Trailblazer Conference) was everything he expected and more.

"We knew it was going to be tough," said Scheef, whose Warriors return their top three scorers next season. "We didn't take care of the ball as well as we wanted to but you have to credit Calhoun's defense for that. It was excellent."

Fort Calhoun, making its first state tournament appearance since 1923, advances to a 9 a.m. semifinal Thursday against Auburn.

Auburn 34, Omaha Concordia 29: Marcus Hudson has finally worked his way into Auburn's rotation, and the senior guard is making the most of his opportunity after being a bench player on the Bulldogs' state championship teams in the previous three seasons.

Hudson scored nine points, including a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds to extend the fourth-ranked Bulldogs' lead to three before finally taking a first-round victory over No. 6 Omaha Concordia.

"The last three years, I maybe played a max 10 minutes (of varsity basketball) during that whole time," said Hudson, who scored seven first-half points to lead the Bulldogs (24-3) to a 21-17 halftime lead.

"I've always loved the sport (basketball), I've always wanted to play, so I just stuck with it and worked hard at it," Hudson said. "Everybody helps to motivate me and the coaches remind me that I've worked hard enough to deserve this."

Auburn managed just six free throws in the fourth quarter, and its first points didn't come until a pair of foul shots by Maverick Binder broke a 28-28 tie with 1:56 left.

Auburn coach Jim Weeks thought his team executed the offensive and defensive game plans to perfection.

"We've got a bunch of seniors that are competitive and like to win," Weeks said. "There's a toughness about them that you like to have when you get down here (at state)."

Ryan Binder, another senior, also had nine points for the winners, while junior Skyler Roybal chipped in eight

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.