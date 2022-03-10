Boys state hoops: 'Just like his brother,' Mav Binder leads Auburn back to C-1 title game with 48-46 OT win over Fort Calhoun

As he watched his older brother lead Auburn to three straight C-1 state titles, Mav Binder learned an important lesson.

Stay calm in big moments — no matter what.

Binder put that lesson to the test in Thursday’s C-1 state semifinal matchup as he scored a team-high 24 points and sunk several key free throws in overtime to help No. 4 Auburn secure a 48-46 overtime win against No. 8 Fort Calhoun at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Now a freshman at UNK, Cam Binder was in attendance for the semifinal victory and shared a postgame hug with his sophomore brother. The similarity of how clutch both Binders have been for the Auburn (25-3) program certainly wasn’t lost on head coach Jim Weeks.

“Mav just made some plays, and championship teams gotta have guys who just go make plays,” Weeks said. “Just like his brother Cam he’s able to make some plays when we need him to on a big stage.”

For a Fort Calhoun (21-6) team making its first trip to the state tournament in 99 years, there’s no doubt the Pioneers made their fans proud. Fort Calhoun built off an upset win over No. 3 Wahoo in the first round by leading against Auburn in stretches and pushing the Bulldogs the distance — and then some.

Carsen Schwarz took over on the offensive side of the court with a game-high 27 points that kept the Pioneers going despite foul trouble. Grayson Bouwman fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and all of Fort Calhoun’s other starters had at least four fouls by the time the game ended.

“They’re a good team, and it’s good to see them get this far for their community; it was a tough game,” Weeks said.

However, a subpar performance from Auburn at the free-throw line kept Fort Calhoun in it. That is, until Binder stepped up to the charity stripe.

“I made my first two and I knew I was fine from there on out,” Binder said. “Just focus on the snap of the wrist and it’ll work out is what I told myself.”

Auburn has now won 11 consecutive games at the state tournament and will play for a fourth consecutive C-1 state title on Friday. There might be some pressure associated with that, but these Bulldogs can handle it.

“It’s a lot of pressure but at this point life’s good, we have nothing to lose and we’re going out with a lot of confidence,” Binder said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.