Boys state hoops: ‘We’re glad he’s a Bluejay:’ Jacobsen sets C-1 tournament record, leads No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood to state finals

It had to be one of the moments Cale Jacobsen had dreamed of over the last two years.

Suffering an ACL tear in the opening game of his junior season reduced Jacobsen to a spectator for months as he worked his way through rehab. Then, Jacobsen made the tough decision to sit out from football in the fall to make sure he was truly at full health for Ashland-Greenwood’s basketball season.

After turning in the greatest single-game scoring performance ever seen in the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament, it’s clear Jacobsen made the right decision.

The senior guard dazzled Pinnacle Bank Arena during Thursday's C-1 state semifinal by scoring 43 points as he led No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood to a 62-55 win over No. 2 Kearney Catholic. That performance broke the previous C-1 record of 41 points, set by Grand Island CC’s C.J. Cowgill in 1996.

“I knew I had to come out and be aggressive, it kind of got rolling for me early and I just kept going to the rim and getting to the line,” Jacobsen said.

While Jacobsen’s performance truly turned heads, Ashland-Greenwood (26-1) coach Jacob Mohs wasn’t one of them. After all, Pinnacle Bank Arena just saw a taste of what Jacobsen has done in practices and games throughout his high school career.

“We’re spoiled; we watch that every single day and we’ve watched it since he was a freshman,” Mohs said. “He’s one of the best players in the state regardless of class and we’re glad he’s a Bluejay.”

Ashland-Greenwood and Kearney Catholic (26-2) had been neck-and-neck as the top teams in C-1 all season, all their semifinal matchup reflected both teams’ quality. Kearney Catholic senior Brett Mahony, whose physicality and downhill style is similar to Jacobsen’s, scored 19 points as did Turner Plugge to keep the Stars in the game.

“We knew it was going to be a 32-mintue dogfight,” Mohs said.

However, every Kearney Catholic surge was met with an even bigger one from Jacobsen. He scored 13 of Ashland-Greenwood's 15 points in the third quarter and didn’t miss a single free throw all game long.

Jacobsen will now have the chance to play for a C-1 state title at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday against three-time defending champion Auburn.

“Sitting out a whole year this is obviously what I missed; it’s pretty special,” Jacobsen said. “These guys are amazing and this is what we worked for in the offseason.”

