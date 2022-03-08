Boys state hoops: Jacobsen leads balanced attack as Ashland-Greenwood advances

Cale Jacobsen's 21 points led a balanced Ashland-Greenwood scoring attack as the No. 1 Bluejays advanced to the semifinals with a 56-43 victory over No. 7 Ogallala in the first round of the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Evan Shepard added 12 points on three three-point baskets and a three-point play for the winners and Brooks Kissinger chipped in 10 for A-G (25-1). Jeron Gager paced Ogallala (22-5) with 17 points.

The Bluejays advance to a 10:45 a.m. semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against either Kearney Catholic or Wayne.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

