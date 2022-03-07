Boys state hoops: In first-round defensive battle, Norfolk Catholic withstands Hartington CC

Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic met twice during the season with each team winning one.

The series' rubber match came on the state tournament stage, and it was Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic that broke away in the third quarter of a 54-41 first-round win Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

Leading 22-20 at halftime, it was the Knights that came out of the locker room with the edge. Preston Burbach and Brennen Kelley converted early layups, and Mason Timmerman and Kelley sank big three-pointers.

Norfolk Catholic outscored Hartington CC 18-5 in the momentum-shifting third quarter, part of a stretch in which the Knights only allowed 13 combined points across the second and third quarters.

The balanced scoring attack of Burbach, Timmerman and Kelley led the way for the Knights, as each of them pitched in 12 points and combined for four three-pointers.

Hartington CC finishes the season 23-5.

