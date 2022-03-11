Boys state hoops: Humphrey/LHF shows 'grit' to edge Grand Island CC in OT to complete week of close calls

After a three-point win in the first round and a two-point conquest in the semifinals, it only made sense that Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family would close out another state championship in a one-point game.

Jason Sjuts sank 1 of 2 free throws with 3.7 seconds left in overtime to help the No. 1 Bulldogs claim a 43-42 win over No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 boys state basketball championship game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sjuts, a 6-5 senior, finished with 16 points as did his twin brother, Jacob, as the Bulldogs (28-1) added a C-2 title to the D-1 crowns they won in 2019 and last season. The brothers were freshman starters on the ’19 title team.

"I think it just speaks to the grit and toughness we have here as a team," said Jason Sjuts, who helped the Bulldogs down Howells-Dodge 55-52 in the first round and avenge a subdistrict loss to Norfolk Catholic with a 42-40 semifinal win over the Knights.

"We've been down late in games and we've just found a way to come out on top," added Jacob Sjuts, who fouled out with 3:45 left in regulation, something that made him a target for some good-natured ribbing from his brother after the game. "It seems like this team was built to get down and then come back."

GICC, last year's C-2 state champion, led by as many as seven points in the first half of the defensive struggle. An 11-2 run late in the third quarter, capped by a steal, layup and free throw for a three-point play by Jacob Sjuts gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 32-29 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Without Jacob Sjuts in the game, Jason Sjuts had to take over late in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"Everybody knew that we wanted to get him (Jason Sjuts) the ball as soon as we could," Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. "Our guys understand what we need to do to finish, and we kind of built on that for a couple years."

Despite going against a box-and-one defense, Marcus Lowry scored 26 points to lead GICC (24-4). Lowry scored all five of the Crusaders' points in overtime as their leading scorer this season, Isaac Herbek, fouled out early in the extra session. Herbek, who averaged 16.3 points per game this season, managed just two Friday.

Both teams missed free throws in the fourth quarter that could've swung the decision their way, including two by the Crusaders with 4.8 seconds left and the game tied at 37. The Bulldogs never led in the extra session until Jason Sjuts' free throw.

After Sjuts missed the second free throw, GICC got the rebound and called timeout with just under two seconds remaining. A 75-foot inbound pass from Brayton Johnson to 6-8 senior Gil Jengmer set up GICC with a last-second shot from 6 feet along the left baseline, but it rimmed away as time expired. Jengmer finished with 12 points.

"It was a phenomenal throw and a phenomenal catch, to see high school kids execute like that, in that situation, is phenomenal," GICC coach Tino Martinez said. "Gil is capable of hitting that shot, but that's a tough play to make at that time."

