Boys state hoops: Humphrey/LHF edges Grand Island CC in OT to win C-2

Jason Sjuts sank 1 of 2 free throws with 3.7 seconds left in overtime to lead Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to a 43-42 win over Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 boys state basketball championship game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sjuts, a 6-5 senior, finished with 16 points, as did his twin brother, Jacob, as the Bulldogs (28-1) added a C-2 title to the D-1 crowns they won in 2019 and last season.

Marcus Lowry scored 26 points to lead Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4), which was going for its second straight Class C-2 state championship.

Both teams missed free throws in the fourth quarter that could've swung the decision their way, including two by the Crusaders with 4.8 seconds left and the game tied at 37. The Bulldogs never led in the extra session until Jason Sjuts' free throw.

After Sjuts missed the second free throw, GICC got the rebound and called timeout with just under two seconds remaining. A long inbound pass set up GICC with a last-second shot from 6 feet, but it rimmed away as time expired.

Humphrey/LHF trailed by six early in the third quarter but used an 11-2 run to take a 32-29 lead, scoring the last six points in a span of seven seconds on three free throws by Kyle Preister, then a steal, layup and free throw layup by Jacob Sjuts for a three-point play.

The Crusaders led the entire first half, but the Bulldogs cut a seven-point deficit to one on a basket by Jason Sjuts with just over a minute remaining. GICC, however, scored on a layup by Marcus Lowry as time expired for an 18-15 lead, hauling in either a long pass or shot attempt from the other free-throw line by Gil Jengmer. Lowry had 10 first-half points while the 6-8 Jengmer added eight.

