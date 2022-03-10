 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS D-2 BOYS

Boys state hoops: Hedstrom fuels St. Mary's in lopsided semifinals win

Aidan Hedstrom scored 20 points to lead No. 2 St. Mary's to a 65-36 win over No. 5 Osceola in the semifinals of the Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Hedstrom, a 6-foot-4 senior, had 12 points in the opening period and was 8-of-8 at the free-throw line in the quarter to lead the Cardinals (25-2) to a 20-10 lead that they never relinquished. Teammate Adam Everitt added 16 as the Cardinals advance to the state title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson netted 11 points each to pace Osceola (22-6).

