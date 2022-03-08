Boys state hoops: Gretna wins first-ever Class A tournament game in double OT; Millard North advances to state semifinals for third-straight year

Winning games at the Class A boys basketball state tournament doesn’t come easy.

The Gretna Dragons learned that lesson during the fourth quarter of their first-ever Class A tournament game as they watched an 11-point lead vanish in less than three minutes.

Gretna may have a young, sophomore-heavy starting five, but the Dragons never crumbled under the pressure of two overtime periods and a deafening Pinnacle Bank Arena behind them.

Behind a 25-point effort from sophomore Landon Pokorski, Class A No. 4 Gretna managed to hang on to a 67-65 win over No. 5 Omaha Central in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament Tuesday.

After dominating the entire third quarter and much of the fourth quarter, Gretna (19-6) had to refocus when Central (19-8) came storming back with several late buckets. In their team huddle before the overtime periods, Gretna coach Brad Feeken told his team some of the same lessons he’d preached all year.

“We’re good, calm down and let’s go compete; we’ve been here a bunch of times, so this is nothing we can’t handle,” Feeken said of his message. “Our kids just responded.”

Alex Wilcoxson also scored 16 points and made several key free throws during overtime, while PJ Davis paced Central with 19 points in head coach Eric Behrens’ final game leading the Eagles before he becomes an athletic director.

Gretna also had to endure an overtime challenge from Lincoln Southwest in a subdistrict final, so these Dragons clearly don’t flinch under pressure.

“We’re pretty good in close games,” Feeken said.

The next opponent they’ll have to get past knows a thing or two about winning in tough situations as well.

During games, Millard North coach Tim Cannon keeps last year’s championship ring in his pocket.

It’s a reminder of everything last year’s Mustangs accomplished, and what this year’s group is looking to do. While senior Jasen Green is the only returning starter from a year ago, the Mustangs still have a championship pedigree about them.

And if there’s one thing champions know how to do, it’s win tough games. Elkhorn South hung with Millard North throughout the first half Tuesday and pushed them the distance despite trailing by double digits. Through a team-high 16 points from Alec Noonan and 14 points from Henry Burt, the Storm battled back late in the contest to give Millard North a full four-quarter test.

However, Green scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and made a big impact on both ends of the court as his double-double helped No. 3 Millard North defeat No. 8 Elkhorn South 62-50. David Harmon also added 16 points.

With the win, Millard North (24-2) advances to the state semifinals for the third straight season.

“I tried not to put that on these guys except to say it’s really nice to have tradition on your side; you’ve been down here, you’ve played here, but make your own identity,” Cannon said.

