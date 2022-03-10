Boys state hoops: Green powers Millard North back to Class A final, but 'the job isn't finished yet'

Tim Cannon has watched Jasen Green play a lot of basketball, and yet the Millard North star senior continues to find ways to impress his coach.

"Honestly, fellas, yesterday, he blocked a shot in practice — that was as much effort as I've seen," Cannon said. "Some guys would be resting."

Green, a 6-foot-8 Creighton recruit, brought it Thursday night during the Class A boys state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena where No. 3 Millard North put away No. 4 Gretna 58-43 to reach a third straight championship game.

After having a quiet first quarter, Green made his presence known over the second and third quarters, and then capped his evening with a basket-shaking dunk to give the Mustangs (25-3) a 52-37 lead.

"When I get a chance like that, my eyes light up because the crowd and the energy they bring to the session is crazy," said Green, who finished with 16 points. "They're just super-loud."

It was outside shooting that powered the latest state semifinal win for the Mustangs. They hit four triples and added an and-one in the first quarter in building leads of 9-0, 14-3 and 19-8. Senior David Harmon, who finished with 11 points, had two early threes.

Green started getting his touches in the second quarter, finishing at the rim while also knocking down multiple mid-range jumpers against a Dragon defense that was trying to make sure Green didn't get downhill.

"You're kind of hoping he does (attempt mid-range shots) because he's not getting around, but he's a good player," Gretna coach Brad Feekan said. "So I'll be sending him a graduation card."

Millard North led wire-to-wire, but Gretna did make a charge during the third quarter. However, the Mustangs had an answer just about every time, including a 9-0 run after Gretna pulled to within five.

Sophomore Alex Wilcoxson had 16 points for the Dragons (19-7), who outlasted Omaha Central in double overtime in the opening round.

Millard North is seeking to become the first back-to-back state champion in Class A since Omaha Central, when the Eagles rattled off four in a row from 2010-13.

The Mustangs won last year's state title with Hunter Sallis (now at Gonzaga) and Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) leading the charge. Green played a key role in that run, but now he's leading the charge.

Green heard the offseason chatter that Millard North may not be talented enough to hoist another title.

"I love that," Green said. "I love that ... because it gives us more drive."

As for the Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena?

"Obviously we're happy (and) I was really excited for this Saturday, but there's one thing that's still going through my mind and it's the job isn't finished yet. We still got one game to go (and) got to stay focused."

