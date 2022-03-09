Boys state hoops: Grand Island CC gets past Amherst for shot at repeating as C-2 champion

Last year’s C-2 boys state basketball champion will have a chance to defend its title.

In a rematch of the C2-10 subdistrict final, No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic defeated No. 8 Amherst again, this time 58-47 in the boys state basketball tournament.

The Crusaders' two leading scorers this season, Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek, had stellar performances and scored three-pointers and free throws and on numerous drives Wednesday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.

Grand Island CC will face the winner of Humphrey/LHF-Norfolk Catholic at 4 p.m. Friday in the championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

