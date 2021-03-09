Boys state hoops: Got a minute? Here's your quick briefing on each first-round game played Tuesday

Lincoln East--Henrickson 6, Edwards 6, Glenn 9, McPhail 17, Marfisi 9.

Bellevue West--Stueve 2, Brown 12, Fidler 22, Dotzler 10, Hepburn 5, Kyle 4.

No. 2 Creighton Prep 64, No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South 56

What happened: Mai'Jhe Wiley scored 14 points and the Junior Jays were the stronger team in the final minutes of a back-and-forth 64-56 win against Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Papio South cut the lead to 52-51 before the Junior Jays went on a 7-0 run that was ignited by a three-pointer from Wiley, and punctuated by Justin Sitti's steal and dunk a couple of minutes later.

Worth noting: Papillion-La Vista South made 12 three-pointers. Creighton Prep is one win away from reaching its 19th state final.

Up next: The Junior Jays will play top-ranked Bellevue West at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bellevue West won the regular-season meetings 73-64 and 79-77.

Class B

No. 2 Norris 62, Blair 46