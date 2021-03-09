Boys state hoops: Got a minute? Here's your quick briefing on each first-round game played Tuesday

Just looking for the nuts-and-bolts from Tuesday's action? We've got you covered.
Class A
No. 8 Millard West 47, No. 4 Lincoln Pius X 45
What happened: The Wildcats defeated No. 4 Lincoln Pius X 47-45 in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Evan Meyersick scored on a layup as time expired after Pius X’s Sam Hoiberg had tied it with a three-pointer with 3.8 seconds left. Ryan Larsen’s 17 points paced Millard West (18-5).
Worth noting: It was Millard West’s first win at state since 2000 and just the second in school history.
What’s next: Millard West takes on Millard North at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
MILLARD WEST 47, LINCOLN PIUS X 45
|Lincoln Pius X
|6
|9
|14
|16
|--
|45
|Millard West
|10
|12
|13
|12
|--
|47
Lincoln Pius X--S. Hoiberg 13, Taubenheim 2, C. Hoiberg 10, Linderman 2, Christiansen 8, S. Hastreiter 6, Easley 4.
Millard West--Larsen 17, Hultman 2, Conway 10, DeAngelo-Humm 8, Meyersick 8, Thaden 2.
No. 3 Millard North 73, Millard South 46
What happened: Third-ranked Millard North (24-2) reached the Class A state semifinals for the second straight season with a 73-46 win over Millard South (11-12) on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Hunter Sallis scored 24 points, 15 of which came in the first half, to lead three Mustangs in double figures. Saint Thomas and Jasen Green added 12 each for the winners.
Worth noting: It was Millard North’s second win this season over the Patriots.
What’s next: The Mustangs advance to Friday’s 6:15 p.m. semifinal against the first-round winner between Lincoln Pius X and Millard West.
MILLARD NORTH 73, MILLARD SOUTH 46
|Millard North
|17
|14
|19
|23
|--
|73
|Millard South
|19
|5
|10
|12
|--
|46
Millard North--Thomas 12, Johnson 8, Sallis 24, Monie 5, Green 12, Sandoval 8, Wolfe 4.
Millard South--Murtaugh 2, B. Stenger 8, Rucker 4, G. Stenger 4, Harding 8, W. Cooper 8, J. Cooper 8, Jal 2, Crain 2.
No. 1 Bellevue West 55, Lincoln East 47
What happened: Defending state champion and No. 1 Bellevue West moves on to the Class A state tournament semifinals with a 55-47 win over Lincoln East.
How it happened: Bellevue West (24-2) outscored Lincoln East 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. Frankie Fidler led the Thunderbirds with 22 points.
Worth noting: East was without head coach Jeff Campbell because of illness. Bellevue West advances to the semifinals for the fourth straight year.
What’s next: Bellevue West will play either Creighton Prep or Papillion-La Vista South in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
BELLEVUE WEST 55, LINCOLN EAST 47
|Lincoln East
|9
|7
|13
|18
|--
|47
|Bellevue West
|10
|18
|14
|13
|--
|55
Lincoln East--Henrickson 6, Edwards 6, Glenn 9, McPhail 17, Marfisi 9.
Bellevue West--Stueve 2, Brown 12, Fidler 22, Dotzler 10, Hepburn 5, Kyle 4.
No. 2 Creighton Prep 64, No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South 56
What happened: Mai'Jhe Wiley scored 14 points and the Junior Jays were the stronger team in the final minutes of a back-and-forth 64-56 win against Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Papio South cut the lead to 52-51 before the Junior Jays went on a 7-0 run that was ignited by a three-pointer from Wiley, and punctuated by Justin Sitti's steal and dunk a couple of minutes later.
Worth noting: Papillion-La Vista South made 12 three-pointers. Creighton Prep is one win away from reaching its 19th state final.
Up next: The Junior Jays will play top-ranked Bellevue West at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bellevue West won the regular-season meetings 73-64 and 79-77.
Class B
No. 2 Norris 62, Blair 46
What happened: No. 2 Norris defeated Blair 62-46 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Norris grabbed an early 11-1 lead that Blair trimmed to six points on multiple occasions, but the Bears never got any closer. Brayson Mueller led Norris with 18 points and Trey Deveaux added 13 more for the Titans. Luke Ladwig paced Blair with 13 points.
Worth noting: Norris advances to the Class B semifinals for the first time since 2011. Norris’ last state title game appearance was in 2003.
What’s next: Norris will play either No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7) or No. 5 Platteview (20-4) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Blair ends its season at 11-12.
NORRIS 62, BLAIR 46
|Blair
|5
|15
|12
|14
|--
|46
|Norris
|16
|14
|15
|17
|--
|62
Blair--Ladwig 13, Czapla 12, Tupa 8, Ulven 7, Lawton 2, Ogle 2, Ulrich 2.
Norris--Mueller 18, Deveaux 13, Rice 10, Hood 8, Small 7, Pankoke-Johnson 6.
No. 4 Elkhorn 63, No. 5 Platteview 48
What happened: No. 4 Elkhorn defeated No. 5 Platteview 63-48 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Drew Christo led Elkhorn with 19 points as the Antlers scored most of their buckets in and around the paint. Connor Millikan paced Platteview with 25 points.
Worth noting: Elkhorn picked up its first state-tournament win since 2008. The Antlers are four-time runners-up and have never won a boys state basketball tournament.
What’s next: Elkhorn will face No. 2 Norris (19-2) in the Class B semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Platteview ends its season at 20-5.
ELKHORN 63, PLATTEVIEW 48
|Elkhorn
|10
|16
|17
|20
|--
|63
|Platteview
|6
|16
|12
|14
|--
|48
Elkhorn--Christo 19, Petersen 18, Gragert 11, Uhing 9, Randazzo 4, Reynolds 2.
Platteview--Millikan 25, Draper 11, Riley 8, Stewart 2, Wievelhaus 2.