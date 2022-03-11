 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys state hoops: For the first time since 1928, North Platte SP wins title

  • Updated
Loomis vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, 3.11

North Platte St. Patrick's players hold the trophy after defeating Loomis in the Class D-1 boys championship Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

North Platte SP is a boys state basketball champion for the first since 1928.

After taking a 25-20 lead into halftime, the Class D-1 No. 1 Irish pulled away in the third quarter and held off No. 3 Loomis late for a 65-57 win Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Brecken Erickson had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Irish (26-2). 

Loomis (24-5) ends its season with its best state tournament run since 2005 when they also finished as runner-up.

