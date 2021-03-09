Boys state hoops: Five can't-miss games on Wednesday's menu

There's an 18-game slate on tap Wednesday around the Capital City. We pick five games that deserve your attention.
B: No. 7 Waverly vs. No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m. — The recent football rivalry heads to the basketball court as Skutt begins to try to defend its title.
B: Beatrice vs. Mount Michael, 11:15 a.m. — The former River Cities Conference rivals meet for the first time this season.
C-1: Auburn vs. Pierce, 1:30 p.m. — Two-time state champion Auburn puts its 59-game winning streak on the line against the state football champions.
C-1: Milford vs. Omaha Concordia, 4 p.m. — Milford, one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the state, meets a Concordia team with some impressive Class B victories.
D-2: Loomis vs. Parkview Christian, 1:30 p.m. — A rematch of last year’s first-round game won by Parkview.
