Boys state hoops: Deficits 'not that big of a deal' for Humphrey/LHF, who seals comeback win

In a rematch of last year’s Class D-1 boys state basketball championship, two rivals from the East Husker Conference brought the intensity in the opening round of the C-2 boys state basketball tournament.

No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (26-1) used their zone defense to slow down No. 2 Howells-Dodge (23-4) and its leading scorer, Blake Sindelar, who was held to two field goals Monday afternoon at Lincoln Northeast. The Jaguars took the lead with 1:27 to go in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hang on to win.

Up 55-52 with three seconds left in overtime, Cooper Beller made a game-clinching steal and Humphrey/LHF advanced with a 54-52 win.

“I saw him bring it down low, and he wasn’t protecting it at all, so I just went for it, and I got it,” Beller said.

Jacob Sjuts led Humphrey/LHF with 16 points.

“We’ve been in plenty of holes before,” Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said. “It's not that big of a deal. We had such a big size advantage, and we wanted to keep going into Jacob. They do such a great job of guarding him, kind of rotating in some smaller guys. He has to work for everything. Work for every touch. Work for every shot. …The way we see it, the more touches he gets, the better off we're going to be because he’s going to make good things happen.”

Three out of the four Howells-Dodge losses this season came at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Humphrey/LHF will play No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m Wednesday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Knights won their opening round game against Hartington Cedar Catholic, 54-41. Norfolk Catholic is the only team to defeat the Bulldogs this season, winning 39-36 in the subdistrict final.

Amherst 53, Freeman 43: Amherst made the boys state basketball tournament this year for the first time since 2017. The No. 8 Broncos didn’t show a lack of experience and now have a chance to put together a Cinderella run.

After going 1-for-8 on three-pointers in the first half, No. 8 Amherst (23-4) hit six three-pointers in the second half and pulled off the upset over No. 3 Freeman (24-3), winning 53-43 at Lincoln Northeast.

Amherst is the eighth seed in the C-2 bracket while Freeman was No. 1.

“We knew coming into the game, we had a really good chance against these guys,” Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger said

Norfolk Catholic 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41: The Trojans and Knights have met twice during the season with each team winning one.

The series' rubber match came on the state tournament stage, and it was Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic that broke away in the third quarter of a 54-41 first-round win Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

Leading 22-20 at halftime, it was the Knights that came out of the locker room with the edge. Preston Burbach and Brennen Kelley converted early layups, and Mason Timmerman and Kelley sank big three-pointers.

Norfolk Catholic outscored Hartington CC 18-5 in the momentum-shifting third quarter, part of a stretch in which the Knights only allowed 13 combined points across the second and third quarters.

The balanced scoring attack of Burbach, Timmerman and Kelley led the way for the Knights, as each of them pitched in 12 points and combined for four three-pointers.

Hartington CC finishes the season 23-5.

Grand Island CC 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37:As the defending C-2 boys state basketball champions, Grand Island Central Catholic knows how to win at a high level. The Crusaders showed it Monday.

The Crusaders used Gil Jengmer 6-foot-8 frame to dominate in the paint, and Jengmer scored a game-high 15 points. It was the second time the teams have seen each other this year, with Grand Island CC winning their regular-season meeting 51-39.

“We definitely want to start in the paint, whether it’s Jengmer, Isaac (Herbek) on the drive or Marcus (Lowry) posting up or on the drive,” Grand Island CC coach Tino Martinez said. “We think our best basketball is played inside the paint and inside out.”

Grand Island CC will play Amherst on Wednesday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.

