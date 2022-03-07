Boys state hoops: Crawford's late three lifts Beatrice; 'The basketball gods were on our side'

The Beatrice boys basketball team knows a thing or two about scoring last-minute three-pointers at the state tournament.

Last season, it was Kaden Glynn’s game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation that helped the Orangemen secure a Class B state title. One year later, it became Shelton Crawford’s time to shine. The similarity of the crucially important shots — directly in front of the Beatrice bench in the corner of the court — only serves to increase the memorability of the Orangemen’s last-second success when it mattered most.

Crawford’s three-pointer accounted for his only points of the game and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Combined with a pair of late turnovers that Class B No. 6 Beatrice forced off No. 3 Scottsbluff, it was enough to secure a 38-35 win in the opening round of the Class B boys state basketball tournament on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“Our kids just have a knack for making plays; our kids just found a way to get enough stops and do enough to win the game,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "…The basketball gods were on our side.”

It was hardly a vintage start to the game on the offensive end of the court for Scottsbluff (21-6) as the Bearcats managed just two points in the first seven-plus minutes of the game. However, an eight-point Beatrice (17-5) lead became just 16-15 at halftime and vanished entirely in the third quarter. The Bearcats began the second half on an 11-0 run, with senior Tyler Harre’s three-pointer giving Scottsbluff a commanding 26-16 lead midway through the third quarter.

Even with Beatrice starters Tucker Timmerman and Elliot Jurgens in foul trouble, they managed to stay on the floor and find a way to pick up key late buckets. Timmerman scored a game-high 12 points while Austin Thyne led Scottsbluff with 11 points.

“Tucker played great in the first quarter and in that situation you have to roll with your guys,” Ribble said. “We were kind of in foul trouble in the first half a little bit, so if we’re going to go down we’re going to go down with them on the court.”

With Beatrice trailing 35-33 with under a minute left, the Orangemen’s defensive pressure managed to force a turnover that led to Crawford’s huge shot. On Scottsbluff’s next possession, Beatrice did it again with the late breakaway layup for Luke Feist sending the Orangemen’s cheering section into an uproar. Scottsbluff’s final attempt fell short, and Beatrice will now face Omaha Roncalli in the Class B semifinals with the chance to defend its state title sill on the line.

It won’t be easy to make another run to the Class B title game, but it all hinges on something Beatrice knows well — how to win tough games at the state tournament.

“He (Crawford) had not been shooting the ball very well earlier in the game, so for him to have the confidence to shoot that late in the game is what energized us,” Ribble said. “We tell Shelton all the time, ‘You’re a lights-out shooter,’ so all the mentoring and coaching paid off because he had the confidence to shoot it.”

