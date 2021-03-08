Boys state hoops: Completely new Parkview Christian team around Curry ready to compete again for a D-2 title

He hit the game-winning three-pointer in a semifinal win over C-2 state qualifier Freeman at the MUDECAS Tournament. Parkview Christian went on to beat another C-2 state qualifier, Tri County, for the title.

“It was a lot of fun, I’d never experienced anything like that before,” said Lual, who is getting college recruiting interest. “That tournament helped us a lot with wild-card points and showed us what kind of potential we have as a team.”

A pair of Northeast transfers, 6-2 junior Michael Ault and 5-9 senior Keshawn Moore, average 9.4 and 9.2 points per game, respectively. They both made the successful transition to the small-school setting.

“It’s a way different environment here and the teachers really connect to you on a one-on-one basis,” Ault said. “Getting closer to God is a big thing for me, and Parkview Christian really helps me a lot with that.”

For Tom Kraan, a 6-5 senior from the Netherlands, the biggest adjustments for him have been transitioning from a guard spot on the perimeter he played back home to a post position inside and playing basketball for the first time without a shot clock.

Kraan has overcome an early-season knee injury to average 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.