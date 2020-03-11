Boys state hoops: Class D-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

About the Tigers: Their only loss came against Class C-2 state qualifier Ponca; Aaron Chishiba and Graysen Schultze have combined for 187 assists.

About the Eagles: Bounced back from losing to Elm Creek in the subdistrict final to beat Heartland 63-50 for first state berth since 2016.

Players to watch

Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, sr.: The 6-foot-3 forward averages 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and also leads the team in steals (43).

Jack Heiss, North Platte SP, so.: The 6-1 guard averages nearly 20 points and 6 rebounds per game; also leads the team in steals with 79.

Noah Schutte, Laurel-C-C, sr.: The 6-4 guard is dominant scorer (23.5 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 per game); also has 77 steals and 77 assists.

Blake Brewster, Paxton, sr.: The senior center averages 22.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game; also has a class-leading 84 blocks.

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, so.: Averages a team-leading 15.7 points per game and also has 105 steals.