Boys state hoops: Class D-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

North Platte St. Pat's (22-2) vs. Pleasanton (20-5)
About the Irish: Making first trip to the state tournament since 2014 and seeking first tournament win since 2012.
About the Bulldogs: Looking to match a state title won by the Pleasanton girls last week; making first state appearance since 2011.
Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the third time
Ron Powell previews Thursday's Class D-1 and D-2 first-round games at the boys state basketball tournament.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. Paxton (21-3)
About the Bears: Three players average double figures in points, including sophomore Evan Haisch, who averages 11.4 points per game.
About the Tigers: Led by 6-foot-11 center Blake Brewster, the Tigers reached the state semifinals a year ago; making third straight state appearance.
Humphrey/LHF (24-3) vs. Fullerton (19-5)
About the Bulldogs: With the Sjuts brothers, Jason and Tyler, leading the way, they're aiming for a second straight state title. Several players are back from that team.
About the Warriors: They're a strong rebounding team. Four players are averaging 5.2 boards per game or more; making third straight trip to state.
Osmond (24-1) vs. Southern Valley (19-5)
About the Tigers: Their only loss came against Class C-2 state qualifier Ponca; Aaron Chishiba and Graysen Schultze have combined for 187 assists.
About the Eagles: Bounced back from losing to Elm Creek in the subdistrict final to beat Heartland 63-50 for first state berth since 2016.
Tournament attendance will be limited to immediate family members of coaches and players.
You have free articles remaining.
Players to watch
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, sr.: The 6-foot-3 forward averages 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and also leads the team in steals (43).
Jack Heiss, North Platte SP, so.: The 6-1 guard averages nearly 20 points and 6 rebounds per game; also leads the team in steals with 79.
Noah Schutte, Laurel-C-C, sr.: The 6-4 guard is dominant scorer (23.5 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 per game); also has 77 steals and 77 assists.
Blake Brewster, Paxton, sr.: The senior center averages 22.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game; also has a class-leading 84 blocks.
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, so.: Averages a team-leading 15.7 points per game and also has 105 steals.
Jordan Maxfield, Fullerton, sr.: The 6-4 guard leads the team in points (14.5 per game) and is second in rebounds (7.3 per game).
Keaton Timmerman, Osmond, jr: The 6-3 forward leads the Tigers in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (8.6 per game).
Carter Bose, Southern Valley, sr.: The 6-2 center averages nearly a double-double (12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game).
By the numbers
8: State championship game appearances by Pleasanton, the last in 2008.
6-11: At 6-foot-11, Paxton's Blake Brewster is the tallest player in the state tournament.
2013: The last time one of the eight teams won a state title (Southern Valley).
The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boy state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament