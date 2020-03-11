Boys state hoops: Class D-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown
Johnson-Brock vs. Osmond, 3.09

Osmond's Keaton Timmerman (23) scores a three-pointer against Johnson-Brock in the Class D-2 championship at the boys state basketball tournament March 9, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

North Platte St. Pat's (22-2) vs. Pleasanton (20-5)

About the Irish: Making first trip to the state tournament since 2014 and seeking first tournament win since 2012.

About the Bulldogs: Looking to match a state title won by the Pleasanton girls last week; making first state appearance since 2011.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. Paxton (21-3)

About the Bears: Three players average double figures in points, including sophomore Evan Haisch, who averages 11.4 points per game.

About the Tigers: Led by 6-foot-11 center Blake Brewster, the Tigers reached the state semifinals a year ago; making third straight state appearance.

Humphrey/LHF (24-3) vs. Fullerton (19-5)

About the Bulldogs: With the Sjuts brothers, Jason and Tyler, leading the way, they're aiming for a second straight state title. Several players are back from that team.

About the Warriors: They're a strong rebounding team. Four players are averaging 5.2 boards per game or more; making third straight trip to state.

Osmond (24-1) vs. Southern Valley (19-5)

About the Tigers: Their only loss came against Class C-2 state qualifier Ponca; Aaron Chishiba and Graysen Schultze have combined for 187 assists.

About the Eagles: Bounced back from losing to Elm Creek in the subdistrict final to beat Heartland 63-50 for first state berth since 2016.

Players to watch

Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, sr.: The 6-foot-3 forward averages 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and also leads the team in steals (43).

Jack Heiss, North Platte SP, so.: The 6-1 guard averages nearly 20 points and 6 rebounds per game; also leads the team in steals with 79.

Noah Schutte, Laurel-C-C, sr.: The 6-4 guard is dominant scorer (23.5 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 per game); also has 77 steals and 77 assists.

Blake Brewster, Paxton, sr.: The senior center averages 22.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game; also has a class-leading 84 blocks.

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, so.: Averages a team-leading 15.7 points per game and also has 105 steals.

Jordan Maxfield, Fullerton, sr.: The 6-4 guard leads the team in points (14.5 per game) and is second in rebounds (7.3 per game).

Keaton Timmerman, Osmond, jr: The 6-3 forward leads the Tigers in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (8.6 per game).

Carter Bose, Southern Valley, sr.: The 6-2 center averages nearly a double-double (12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game).

By the numbers

8: State championship game appearances by Pleasanton, the last in 2008.

6-11: At 6-foot-11, Paxton's Blake Brewster is the tallest player in the state tournament.

2013: The last time one of the eight teams won a state title (Southern Valley).

The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:

 

