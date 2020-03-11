Boys state hoops: Class D-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Humphrey SF (25-0) vs. Randolph (17-7)
About the Flyers: Three players average 11 points per game or more — senior Trevor Pfeifer (16.6), junior Justin Leifeld (11.1) and sophomore Tanner Pfeifer (15).
About the Cardinals: Cardinals have won 12 of 13 after starting 5-6; started season 0-4. Keaton Backhaus averages 14.2 points and has 91 blocked shots.
Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the third time
Ron Powell previews Thursday's Class D-1 and D-2 first-round games at the boys state basketball tournament.
Mullen (21-5) vs. St. Mary's (19-5)
About the Broncos: They're a very balanced scoring team, with three players averaging 11 points or more and another averaging nearly 9 a game; only two seniors on roster.
About the Cardinals: Making their first state tournament appearance since a runner-up finish in 2013; Cardinals have only one senior on the roster.
Falls City SH (26-1) vs. Johnson-Brock (18-8)
About the Irish: Only loss came against Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn; seeking their second state title in three seasons and 10th overall.
About the Eagles: First-round matchup with FCSH features the past two state champions; Eagles have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Loomis (23-2) vs. Parkview Christian (19-7)
About the Wolves: Making consecutive state appearances for the first time since 2004-05. They won a state title in 2004 and were state runners-up the next year.
About the Patriots: Making their third trip to the state tournament and first since 2017. Three players, all seniors, are averaging 10 points or more.
Players to watch
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey SF, sr.: Also a standout football player, averages 16.6 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 steals per game.
Carter Schnoor, Randolph, sr.: The 5-11 point guard can score (16.4 points per game) and also get his teammates involved (112 assists).
Brendon Walker, Mullen, jr.: Can score (14.9 points per game), rebound (4.5 per game) and play defense (team-leading 86 steals).
Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's, so.: One of the top young players in D-2; averaging 18.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Tyler Witt, Falls City SH, sr.: The 6-3 forward is very athletic; averages 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game; also has 87 assists.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, sr.: The 6-2 guard and NU football recruit averages 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Josh Marcy, Loomis, sr: The 6-5 center averages 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Jamie Juncal, Parkview Christian, sr.: The 6-4 forward averages 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game; also has 42 steals.
By the numbers
38-0: Combined record by Humphrey St. Francis' football and basketball teams this school year.
16: Combined state titles by Falls City SH and Humphrey SF.
3: State appearances in four years by Mullen. Prior to 2017, Mullen made state once (2011) since 1952.
