Boys state hoops: Class D-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Humphrey SF (25-0) vs. Randolph (17-7)

About the Flyers: Three players average 11 points per game or more — senior Trevor Pfeifer (16.6), junior Justin Leifeld (11.1) and sophomore Tanner Pfeifer (15).

About the Cardinals: Cardinals have won 12 of 13 after starting 5-6; started season 0-4. Keaton Backhaus averages 14.2 points and has 91 blocked shots.

Mullen (21-5) vs. St. Mary's (19-5)

About the Broncos: They're a very balanced scoring team, with three players averaging 11 points or more and another averaging nearly 9 a game; only two seniors on roster.

About the Cardinals: Making their first state tournament appearance since a runner-up finish in 2013; Cardinals have only one senior on the roster.

Falls City SH (26-1) vs. Johnson-Brock (18-8)

About the Irish: Only loss came against Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn; seeking their second state title in three seasons and 10th overall.