Boys state hoops: Class D-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown
View Comments

Boys state hoops: Class D-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Class D-2: Riverside vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3/10

Falls City Sacred Heart's Tyler Witt (21) is fouled by Riverside's Joseph Bloom (10) during the Class D-2 state championship game on March 10, 2018, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Humphrey SF (25-0) vs. Randolph (17-7)

About the Flyers: Three players average 11 points per game or more — senior Trevor Pfeifer (16.6), junior Justin Leifeld (11.1) and sophomore Tanner Pfeifer (15).

About the Cardinals: Cardinals have won 12 of 13 after starting 5-6; started season 0-4. Keaton Backhaus averages 14.2 points and has 91 blocked shots.

Mullen (21-5) vs. St. Mary's (19-5)

About the Broncos: They're a very balanced scoring team, with three players averaging 11 points or more and another averaging nearly 9 a game; only two seniors on roster.

About the Cardinals: Making their first state tournament appearance since a runner-up finish in 2013; Cardinals have only one senior on the roster.

Falls City SH (26-1) vs. Johnson-Brock (18-8)

About the Irish: Only loss came against Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn; seeking their second state title in three seasons and 10th overall.

About the Eagles: First-round matchup with FCSH features the past two state champions; Eagles have won 10 of their past 11 games.

Loomis (23-2) vs. Parkview Christian (19-7)

About the Wolves: Making consecutive state appearances for the first time since 2004-05. They won a state title in 2004 and were state runners-up the next year.

About the Patriots: Making their third trip to the state tournament and first since 2017. Three players, all seniors, are averaging 10 points or more.

Players to watch

Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey SF, sr.: Also a standout football player, averages 16.6 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 steals per game.

Carter Schnoor, Randolph, sr.: The 5-11 point guard can score (16.4 points per game) and also get his teammates involved (112 assists).

Brendon Walker, Mullen, jr.: Can score (14.9 points per game), rebound (4.5 per game) and play defense (team-leading 86 steals).

Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's, so.: One of the top young players in D-2; averaging 18.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Tyler Witt, Falls City SH, sr.: The 6-3 forward is very athletic; averages 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game; also has 87 assists.

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, sr.: The 6-2 guard and NU football recruit averages 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Josh Marcy, Loomis, sr: The 6-5 center averages 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Jamie Juncal, Parkview Christian, sr.: The 6-4 forward averages 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game; also has 42 steals.

By the numbers

38-0: Combined record by Humphrey St. Francis' football and basketball teams this school year.

16: Combined state titles by Falls City SH and Humphrey SF.

3: State appearances in four years by Mullen. Prior to 2017, Mullen made state once (2011) since 1952.

The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News