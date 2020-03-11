Boys state hoops: Class C-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown
View Comments

Boys state hoops: Class C-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Christian vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 2.21

Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen celebrates sinking a three-pointer against Lincoln Christian last season.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7)

About the Patriots: Only loss came against Grand Island CC; three of their top four scores are juniors, led by Cameron Foster (12.1 points per game).

About the Wildcats: Lost to Adams Central in the subdistrict final before bouncing back to upset No. 2 North Bend Central in district final.

Ogallala (21-4) vs. Kearney Catholic (18-7)

About the Indians: They have good size up front, led by 6-foot-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-4 senior Adam Kroeger (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg).

About the Stars: There are only three seniors on the roster, including leading scorer Logan O'Brien (10.6 ppg). He also has 70 assists and 69 steals.

Auburn (26-0) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (17-8)

About the Bulldogs: They're back to defend their state title; three players are averaging double figures in points, including all-stater Cam Binder (14.7 ppg).

About the Bluejays: Making their first state appearance since 2007; there are seven seniors on the roster; beat Chase County in the district final.

Lincoln Christian (21-4) vs. Wayne (21-6)

About the Crusaders: Only losses since early December came against state teams (Norris and Grand Island Central Catholic); four players have 54 assists or more.

About the Blue Devils: Have won 12 straight games, including a 55-41 win against Mitchell to clinch first state berth since 2014.

Players to watch

Thomas Wroblewski, St. Paul, jr.: The 6-foot-2 guard averages 16.2 points per game and leads the team in assists (79) and steals (66).

Carter Brown, Ogallala, sr.: The 6-2 guard averages 17.6 points per game and has 112 assists.

Cam Binder, Auburn, jr.: One of the top players in Class C-1; averages 14.7 points per game and has 78 assists.

Josh Lambert, Auburn, sr.: The 6-8 post player leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg).

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, so.: The 6-3 guard (22.4 ppg and 8.8 rpg) is one of the state's top pure shooters regardless of class.

Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, sr.: The 6-5 player is comfortable at playing up front or on perimeter; averages 16.5 points per contest. 

Shea Sweetland, Wayne, sr.: The 6-2 guard averages 15.8 points per game and has a team-leading 48 steals.

Cameron Foster, Adams Central, jr.: The 6-foot guard averages 12.1 points per game and has 72 assists for the Patriots.

By the numbers

1997: The last time St. Paul reached the state tournament.

48: Combined state appearances by Auburn and Ogallala. Each has 24.

33: Consecutive wins by Auburn. Its last loss came on Feb. 9, 2019.

The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News