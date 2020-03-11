Boys state hoops: Class C-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7)

About the Patriots: Only loss came against Grand Island CC; three of their top four scores are juniors, led by Cameron Foster (12.1 points per game).

About the Wildcats: Lost to Adams Central in the subdistrict final before bouncing back to upset No. 2 North Bend Central in district final.

Ogallala (21-4) vs. Kearney Catholic (18-7)

About the Indians: They have good size up front, led by 6-foot-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-4 senior Adam Kroeger (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg).

About the Stars: There are only three seniors on the roster, including leading scorer Logan O'Brien (10.6 ppg). He also has 70 assists and 69 steals.

Auburn (26-0) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (17-8)

About the Bulldogs: They're back to defend their state title; three players are averaging double figures in points, including all-stater Cam Binder (14.7 ppg).