Boys state hoops: Class C-1 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7)
About the Patriots: Only loss came against Grand Island CC; three of their top four scores are juniors, led by Cameron Foster (12.1 points per game).
About the Wildcats: Lost to Adams Central in the subdistrict final before bouncing back to upset No. 2 North Bend Central in district final.
Class C-1 boys state basketball first-round preview: Defending state champions collide with Ashland-Greenwood
Breaking down the first-round matchups in Class C-1 at the boys state basketball tournament.
Ogallala (21-4) vs. Kearney Catholic (18-7)
About the Indians: They have good size up front, led by 6-foot-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-4 senior Adam Kroeger (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
About the Stars: There are only three seniors on the roster, including leading scorer Logan O'Brien (10.6 ppg). He also has 70 assists and 69 steals.
Auburn (26-0) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (17-8)
About the Bulldogs: They're back to defend their state title; three players are averaging double figures in points, including all-stater Cam Binder (14.7 ppg).
About the Bluejays: Making their first state appearance since 2007; there are seven seniors on the roster; beat Chase County in the district final.
Lincoln Christian (21-4) vs. Wayne (21-6)
About the Crusaders: Only losses since early December came against state teams (Norris and Grand Island Central Catholic); four players have 54 assists or more.
About the Blue Devils: Have won 12 straight games, including a 55-41 win against Mitchell to clinch first state berth since 2014.
Players to watch
Thomas Wroblewski, St. Paul, jr.: The 6-foot-2 guard averages 16.2 points per game and leads the team in assists (79) and steals (66).
Carter Brown, Ogallala, sr.: The 6-2 guard averages 17.6 points per game and has 112 assists.
Cam Binder, Auburn, jr.: One of the top players in Class C-1; averages 14.7 points per game and has 78 assists.
Josh Lambert, Auburn, sr.: The 6-8 post player leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg).
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, so.: The 6-3 guard (22.4 ppg and 8.8 rpg) is one of the state's top pure shooters regardless of class.
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, sr.: The 6-5 player is comfortable at playing up front or on perimeter; averages 16.5 points per contest.
Shea Sweetland, Wayne, sr.: The 6-2 guard averages 15.8 points per game and has a team-leading 48 steals.
Cameron Foster, Adams Central, jr.: The 6-foot guard averages 12.1 points per game and has 72 assists for the Patriots.
By the numbers
1997: The last time St. Paul reached the state tournament.
48: Combined state appearances by Auburn and Ogallala. Each has 24.
33: Consecutive wins by Auburn. Its last loss came on Feb. 9, 2019.
The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:
