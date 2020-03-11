Boys state hoops: Class C-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown
Boys state hoops: Class C-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

  • Updated
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Semifinals, 2.6

Yutan's Brady Timm (3) drives to the basket in the first half against Freeman on Feb. 6 at Southeast Community College. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Grand Island CC (23-3) vs. Palmyra (19-6)

About the Crusaders: Four players (two juniors and two sophomores) are averaging 11.9, 11.6 10.5 and 8.9 points, respectively; unbeaten against C-2 competition.

About the Panthers: Defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic in the district final to secure first ticket to state tournament since 1989.

Yutan (22-3) vs. Ponca (23-4)

About the Chieftains: They're unbeaten against Class C-2 competition; looking to get back to state final after finishing runners-up to BRLD last year.

About the Indians: Two losses have come against defending state champion BRLD, including in subdistrict final; won state titles in 2017 and 2018.

BRLD (26-0) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5)

About the Wolverines: Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler lead the way for the defending state champions, who have rolled through their schedule.

About the Cardinals: Lost to Sutton in the subdistrict final before bouncing back to beat Bridgeport in the district final; making their second state appearance.

Sutton (23-2) vs. Centennial (21-4)

About the Mustangs: Cade Wiseman (11.7 ppg) and Jacob Haight (11.3) lead the way for the Mustangs, who have won 23 of 24 contests.

About the Broncos: They're back at state after reaching the semifinals last year; lost to Sutton by 16 during the regular season.

Players to watch

Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC, so.: The 6-foot-3 guard is second on the team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and first in assists (3.3 per game).

Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra, sr.: The 6-7 senior averages 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and leads the team in blocks (58).

Brady Timm, Yutan, sr.: The 5-11 guard can score a lot of points (13.6 per game), but his biggest strength comes as a facilitator (152 assists).

Carter Kingsbury, Ponca, sr.: The 6-5 standout has enjoyed a great career; averages 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD, jr.: The 5-11 point guard leads the Wolverines in scoring (15.6 ppg) and is among the state leaders in assists (131).

Dylan Beutler, BRLD, jr.: The 6-5 post player completes his team's 1-2 punch; averages 15.5 points and 7.2 boards per game.

Keithan Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbull, sr.: The 6-0 guard/forward averages 14.2 points and 6.6 boards per contest.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial, jr.: The 6-foot guard leads the Broncos in scoring at 13.4 points per game.

By the numbers

23: Number of wins by double digits by BRLD. The other three have each been won by nine.

6: Teams returning to state. Palmyra and Doniphan-Trumbull are the newbies.

4: Teams (GICC, Yutan, BRLD and Sutton) that are unbeaten against C-2 competition this season.

The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:

 

