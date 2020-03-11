Boys state hoops: Class C-2 matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

About the Mustangs: Cade Wiseman (11.7 ppg) and Jacob Haight (11.3) lead the way for the Mustangs, who have won 23 of 24 contests.

About the Broncos: They're back at state after reaching the semifinals last year; lost to Sutton by 16 during the regular season.

Players to watch

Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC, so.: The 6-foot-3 guard is second on the team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and first in assists (3.3 per game).

Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra, sr.: The 6-7 senior averages 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and leads the team in blocks (58).

Brady Timm, Yutan, sr.: The 5-11 guard can score a lot of points (13.6 per game), but his biggest strength comes as a facilitator (152 assists).

Carter Kingsbury, Ponca, sr.: The 6-5 standout has enjoyed a great career; averages 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD, jr.: The 5-11 point guard leads the Wolverines in scoring (15.6 ppg) and is among the state leaders in assists (131).