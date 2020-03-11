Boys state hoops: Class B matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown
Bennington vs. Norris, 2.29

Norris' Trey Deveaux drives to the basket in the second half against Bennington's Nick Bohn (4) on Feb. 29 during the B-8 district final in Firth.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. Norris (18-5)

About the SkyHawks: They haven't lost since last year's overtime setback against Lincoln Pius X in the state semifinals; have won 20 games by double digits.

About the Titans: They have seven seniors, but their two leading scorers — Treynell Deveaux and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson — are juniors.

Wahoo (23-2) vs. Mount Michael (21-5)

About the Warriors: They're no strangers to the state tournament, but will be making their first state appearance in the Class B field since 1994.

About the Knights: Their top five scorers are juniors, led by Kaleb Brink, who averages 15.9 points per game; they beat Wahoo in the subdistrict final round.

Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. Alliance (20-6)

About the Bearcats: They have a potent duo in senior Jasiya DeOllos (20.2 ppg) and junior Dawson Mohr (16.2 ppg); outlasted Waverly in the district final.

About the Bulldogs: Led by Joel Baker (17 ppg), they have a balanced scoring attack. Four others average 9.3, 8.6, 8.6 and 6.4 points per game.

Hastings (21-3) vs. Omaha Roncalli (21-4)

About the Tigers: They're led by seniors Connor Creech (16.4 ppg), Haggan Hilgendorf (13.6) and Jacob Schroeder (12.9); won their first 17 games.

About the Crimson Pride: Looking to wash away last year's overtime loss to Pius X in the state final; has won 12 straight games.

Players to watch

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, sr.: The North Dakota State football recruit is having another big season on the hardwood, averaging 16.4 ppg.

Treynell Deveaux, Norris, jr.: The 6-foot-4 forward averages 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and has a team-leading 17 blocks.

Trey Scheef, Wahoo, sr.: The 6-foot guard averages 18 points per game and also has 66 assists and 66 steals.

Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael, jr.: The 6-5 forward leads the team in points (15.9 per game), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (21).

Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff, sr.: The 6-foot guard is one of the top scorers in Class B, but he's also a great passer (4.3 assists per game).

Joel Baker, Alliance, sr.: Like DeOllos, the 6-foot guard is a scorer (17 ppg) and dishes out assists (4.2 per game).

Connor Creech, Hastings, sr: One of the more complete players in the class, he averages 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

Jackson Doztler, Omaha Roncalli, sr: Another multi-sport standout, the 5-10 guard averages 15.8 points and has a whopping 168 assists.

By the numbers

2004: The last time Hastings made the state tournament.

4: All four first-round games are rematches from the season. Scottsbluff and Alliance are meeting for a fourth time.

9: State appearances since 2010 for Scottsbluff, more than any other team in the B field outside of Wahoo.

The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:

 

