Boys state hoops: Class A matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Bellevue West (21-3) vs. Elkhorn (17-7)
About the Thunderbirds: Four players — Chucky Hepburn (17.7), Louis Fidler (15.5), Frankie Fidler (11.5) and Johnathan Shanklin (10.7) — average double figures in points.
About the Antlers: Reached the tournament in their first year in Class A after fending off Lincoln Northeast in the district final; they're 4-2 against Class A teams.
Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. Creighton Prep (19-7)
Class A boys state basketball first round preview: Rematch of '19 state title game highlights first day
A look at the four Class A first-round matchups, which features future college talent and rematches of recent postseason games.
About the Warriors: They've won 10 of 11 games since a 68-60 loss to Millard North; making consecutive state appearances for the first time since 2003-04.
About the Junior Jays: Outlasted Grand Island in overtime in the district final; lost to Omaha Westside 88-61 earlier in the season.
Millard North (22-3) vs. Papillion-LV South (17-7)
About the Mustangs: They've been the biggest target since the start of the season. Hunter Sallis (22.5 ppg) and Saint Thomas (15.8) are their leading scorers.
About the Titans: Grabbed the lone wild card after losing to Lincoln Northeast in the district semifinals; own two wins against Omaha South and one against Westside.
Omaha Central (21-3) vs. Omaha South (19-5)
About the Eagles: They're making their 17th trip to state since 2002; lost to first-round opponent Omaha South in last year's Class A state championship (58-56).
About the Packers: Looking to become first Class A team to repeat as state champion since Omaha Central in 2013-14. There are 10 seniors on the roster.
You have free articles remaining.
Players to watch
Tournament attendance will be limited to immediate family members of coaches and players.
Jay Saunders, Omaha South, sr.: The 6-foot guard averages 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and leads the Packers in steals (67) and assists (85).
Latrell Wrightsell, Omaha Central, sr.: The 6-3 guard is one of the top scorers in the state, averaging 23.5 points per game; also has 76 steals.
Jared Mattley, Papio South, sr.: The 6-1 guard can score (16.5 ppg) but also get his teammates heavily involved, averaging 4.5 assists per contest.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North, jr.: One of the top recruits in the country, he's averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Max Murrell, Millard North, sr.: The Stanford recruit and 6-9 forward averages 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.
Spencer Schomers, Creighton Prep, sr.: The 6-5 guard leads the Junior Jays in scoring (12 ppg) and averages 4.4 boards per contest.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, sr.: The 6-2 guard averages 22 points per game, and is second on the team in assists with 74.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, jr.: The 6-1 guard and Wisconsin recruit averages 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
By the numbers
10: Players in the field averaging 15 points per game or more.
101: Blocks this season by Millard North's Max Murrell.
2008: The last time Elkhorn made state, which came in Class B.
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boy state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament