Boys state hoops: Class A matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Bellevue West (21-3) vs. Elkhorn (17-7)

About the Thunderbirds: Four players — Chucky Hepburn (17.7), Louis Fidler (15.5), Frankie Fidler (11.5) and Johnathan Shanklin (10.7) — average double figures in points.

About the Antlers: Reached the tournament in their first year in Class A after fending off Lincoln Northeast in the district final; they're 4-2 against Class A teams.

Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. Creighton Prep (19-7)

About the Warriors: They've won 10 of 11 games since a 68-60 loss to Millard North; making consecutive state appearances for the first time since 2003-04.

About the Junior Jays: Outlasted Grand Island in overtime in the district final; lost to Omaha Westside 88-61 earlier in the season.

Millard North (22-3) vs. Papillion-LV South (17-7)

About the Mustangs: They've been the biggest target since the start of the season. Hunter Sallis (22.5 ppg) and Saint Thomas (15.8) are their leading scorers.