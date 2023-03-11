A look at who shined the brightest through four days of state basketball.
All-class
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, sr.
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West, 6-1, jr.
Neal Mosser, Millard North, 6-2, jr.
Derek Rollins, Millard North, 6-4, so.
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, sr.
Class A
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, sr.
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West, 6-1, jr.
Neal Mosser, Millard North, 6-2, jr.
Derek Rollins, Millard North, 6-4, so.
Jeff Rozelle, Gretna, 6-6, sr.
Class B
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, sr.
Trey Moseman, Platteview, 6-1, sr.
JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, sr.
Jacob Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-9, sr.
Aidan McDowell, Crete, 6-4, sr.
Class C-1
Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, sr.
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, sr.
Nixon Ligouri, Auburn, 6-3, so.
Maverick Binder, Auburn, 6-0, jr.
Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 6-10, jr.
Class C-2
Carter Ruse, Freeman, 6-2, sr.
Taylan Vetrovsky, Freeman, 6-3, sr.
Carter Niles, Freeman, 6-4, sr.
Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 6-0, sr.
Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst, 6-3, jr.
Class D-1
Nic Parriott, Johnson-Brock, 6-3, sr.
Camden Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock, 6-1, so.
Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Pat's, 6-4, jr.
Sam Troshynski, North Platte St. Pat's, 6-0, jr.
Alex Englot, Dundy Co.-Stratton, 5-10, sr.
Class D-2
Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian, 6-1, sr.
Riley Bombeck, Shelton, 6-3, fr.
Maurice Reide, Parkview Christian, 6-2, sr.
Zack Foxhoven, Wynot, 5-9, jr.
Jace Rosentreader, S-E-M, 6-0, jr.
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!