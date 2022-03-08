Boys state hoops: Bellevue West’s ‘complete package’ of strengths lifts them to 60-46 win over Pius X; Creighton Prep smothers No. 1 Omaha Westside on defense

No one knows how to win Class A basketball games in March better than Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.

In each of the Thunderbirds’ last five trips to the state tournament, no opponent has been able to get the better of them in the tournament’s opening round. On Tuesday, Lincoln Pius X simply became their latest victim.

Class A No. 2 Bellevue West never trailed as it defeated No. 7 Lincoln Pius X 60-46 in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While the Thunderbolts (18-8) had played Bellevue West (24-2) close for nearly three quarters of their regular-season meeting, Pius X head coach Brian Spicka knew exactly what the difference was at the state tournament.

“They’ve got the complete package,” Spicka said. “It was a 60-point game and they didn’t even shoot the ball that well, so when they get everything going they’re really, really tough.”

Woodard would agree that it wasn’t Bellevue West’s most flawless offensive performance of the season, but it was good enough to get the job done. Junior guard Josiah Dotzler led the way with 18 points while forwards Jacob Arop and William Kyle combined for 22 points to show the Thunderbirds’ strength down low.

However, where Bellevue West shined on Tuesday was on the defensive end of the court. Pius X got in an early hole and soon trailed 36-17 at halftime as Bellevue West challenged every pass, shot and loose ball in transition.

“Defensively, the first half I thought was a bit better than we’ve been all year,” Woodard said.

The Thunderbolts battled back in the second half to make it a much closer affair, and that fight is what stood out to Spicka. Jack Hastreiter led Pius X with a 13-point effort, Brady Christiansen added nine and Jared Bohrer followed with seven points as a talented group of Thunderbolt seniors closed their careers and walked off the Pinnacle Bank Arena court with their heads held high.

“I’m really proud of a great group of seniors,” Spicka said. “They really fought their tails off there in the second half because we didn’t have a really good first half and we wanted for everybody to know that we played hard.”

The Thunderbirds are now set for a rematch of last season’s epic semifinal clash with Creighton Prep.

All year long, the Junior Jays’ practice gear contained the phrase “nothing to lose,” and that was certainly true early in their Tuesday night’s contest. After Omaha Westside shot out of the gate with a 7-0 run in the game's first 1:30, Creighton Prep’s switch to a zone defense worked to perfection.

Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep held No. 1 Omaha Westside without a field goal for over nine minutes in the second half, and that defensive effort powered the Junior Jays to a 53-48 win over their rival.

Luke Jungers powered the Creighton Prep (18-7) offense throughout the contest with a game-high 24 points, and PJ Newbill scored all 11 of his points in the second half to help Prep overturn an early 10-point deficit. Reggie Thomas paced Omaha Westside (24-3) with 13 points.

“We told our kids all week that if we believed it we could achieve it," Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “We didn’t always look the prettiest but we got it done, so I’m just really excited for my team."

