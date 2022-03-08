 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS A BOYS

Boys state hoops: Bellevue West controls 60-46 win over Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated
  • 0

No one knows how to win Class A basketball games in March better than Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.

The Thunderbirds' typical offensive skill was once again on display at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Class A No. 2 Bellevue West defeated No. 7 Lincoln Pius X 60-46 in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Bellevue West (24-2) has now won its opening-round game at the state tournament for the fifth season in a row. Pius X (18-8) was simply the latest opponent to stand in between the Thunderbirds and a trip to the Class A title game.

Junior guard Josiah Dotzler scored 12 of his game-high 18 points during a commanding first half for Bellevue West, while Jack Hastreiter led Pius X with 13 points. Alongside brother Sam Hastreiter, Brady Christiansen and Jared Bohrer, the Thunderbolts will graduate a talented senior class from this year's team.

