Boys state hoops: Auburn fends off Fort Calhoun's upset bid in 48-46 overtime win, advances to C-1 title game for fourth straight year

Auburn fans are used to players with the last name of Binder making plays at the state tournament.
Cam and Ryan Binder starred on last year's state championship team, but Thursday's state semifinal matchup was Mav Binder's time to shine.
No. 8 Fort Calhoun led for portions of their C-1 state semifinal matchup, but No. 3 Auburn pulled away for the 48-46 overtime victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena behind a team-high 24 points from Mav Binder.
Carsen Schwarz led Fort Calhoun (21-6) with 27 points, but Auburn (25-3) grabbed a quick lead during the overtime period and managed to shake off its struggles from the free-throw line to secure the win.
The three-time defending C-1 champions will now have a shot at four in a row against either Ashland-Greenwood or Kearney Catholic on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
