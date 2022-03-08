Boys state hoops: After win, Parkview Christian 'are pretty juiced' for Falls City SH rematch

Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian kept No. 6 Hyannis at an arm's length all game and held on 64-54 in Tuesday's boys state quarterfinal at Lincoln Southeast High School.

The win sets up a rematch of last year's state championship game against top-ranked, two-time defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday's 7:45 p.m. semifinal.

“It helps that we’ve played them before, but it’s just as tough as it was last year,” Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. “The guys that have been around are pretty juiced for it, and of course I am as well with the coaches. We’ve put in a lot of work.”

The Patriots (19-6) got 15 points from Maurice Reid, 14 from Michael Ault and 12 from Viktar Kachalouski.

Hyannis ended the season at 23-4.

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Mullen 30: Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz knows his team’s bid for a third straight state Class D-2 state title might not always look pretty. That was the case Tuesday.

Well, for 16 minutes that is.

After Clayton Moore, Mullen’s 6-foot-4 leading scorer and rebounder, left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury, the Broncos switched from to a zone defense, and it frustrated the Irish, who missed 11 of 16 three-point shots in the first half as the Broncos stayed within striking distance.

But Sacred Heart senior Jakob Jordan kept firing away and knocked down four three-pointers in the first half, including one at the buzzer to give Sacred Heart a 21-13 halftime lead. He finished with six triples and a game-high 20 points as the Irish opened up the offense in the second half.

“He shot the ball well pretty much the whole game, and that was good because in the first half we had a few guys who usually shoot better who didn’t,” Goltz said. “He just sees the floor really well and shares the ball.”

St. Mary's 60, Shelton 42: Class D-2 No. 2 St. Mary's never trailed in dispatching No. 8 Shelton in a first-round game.

St. Mary's offensive motor, 6-foot-4 senior forward Aidan Hedstrom, got the Cardinals rolling with 10 points in the first half. He finished with 21.

Blake Benson gave St. Mary's a boost with three three-pointers and 14 points.

Ashton Simmons scored 14 points to lead Shelton (19-8), which made its first state tournament appearance since 1995.

St. Mary's (25-2) advances to the semifinal round and will play Osceola at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Osceola 52, Wynot 48: Trailing by five points going into the fourth quarter, the No. 5 Bulldogs outscored the No. 3 Blue Devils 11-2 to steal away a first-round win.

Isaiah Zelasney went on a personal 5-0 run for Osceola to level the score 46-46 early in the fourth.

Kale Gustafson shouldered the scoring load for the Bulldogs with 22 points.

Osceola (22-5) will play St. Mary's in a Thursday semifinal. Wynot finishes the season 23-4.

— Ben Jones

