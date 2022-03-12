Boys state hoops: After waiting his turn, Harmon captures ‘surreal’ back-to-back state championships for Millard North

Throughout the 2020-21 season, David Harmon patiently waited his turn.

At that point, he was a junior guard that might have started for many other varsity teams. But, playing behind an ultra-talented group of Millard North seniors, Harmon averaged just 5.2 minutes and 1.4 points per game.

When he got his chance as a senior, Harmon sure made the most of it.

With a game-high 28 points and an energetic presence throughout Saturday night’s Class A final, Bellevue West had no answers for Harmon. No. 3 Millard North controlled the second half and defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 67-57 at Pinnacle Bank Arena to become back-to-back Class A state champion.

Fittingly, it was Harmon who provided an exclamation point with a thundering dunk to seal off the final five seconds of the game before sprinting over to his student section in an epic celebration.

“Usually Coach (Tim Cannon) would tell me to pull it out, but it was my last chance so I wanted to end my career the best way I could,” Harmon said.

There’s certainly no better way to end a career than with state gold, something Millard North’s (26-2) seniors accomplished. Bellevue West (25-3) had won their regular-season meeting earlier this year, and the first half showed few signs of separation between the state finals regulars.

That changed in the third quarter when Millard North held Bellevue West to just nine points while taking a 49-42 lead. Jaden Jackson led the Thunderbirds with 17 points and Josiah Dotzler added 15, but a 21-for-51 (41.2%) shooting performance erased any hopes of an epic comeback just like in 2020.

“They took some things away from us and we didn’t respond real well to it,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “We got stuck on one side too much and the ball didn’t get swung or reversed.”

Combined with Harmon’s eight rebounds and nine from fellow senior Jasen Green, and the Mustangs controlled the paint. While Green’s 13 points were below his season average, the Thunderbirds had no answer for Harmon, who drove into the paint time and time again to great success.

“He dominated the game,” Woodard said. “He was a presence everywhere all night.”

For Harmon, that presence goes back to last years’ experience as a member of Millard North’s last championship team. Every day in practice, he’d face the likes of Division I-bound Saint Thomas, Jadin Johnson and Hunter Sallis.

This year, Harmon sported the same No. 5 jersey that Sallis put up big game after big game in his storied career. However, Harmon has Sallis beat in one area — the current Gonzaga Bulldog put up 25 points in his championship triumph; Harmon had 28.

“Last year I played behind those guys, but in the hindsight, I think it really helped me,” Harmon said. “Playing defense and trying to score on those guys every day in practice, it’s not going to get much harder than that.

“Just to get this done feels surreal.”

The victory also likely felt surreal for Millard North's Cannon, who had finished as a runner-up in each of his three coaching stops at Omaha Cathedral, Omaha Bryan and Millard North in 2020.

Two years later, the Millard North Mustangs are the first back-to-back state champions in Class A since Omaha Central in 2012-13. Cannon and his coaching staff never wanted to put any pressure on this years’ team to repeat, but with that accomplishment now secured only one question remains — where will championship ring No. 2 go?

“I like to let people see them, so it’s got to go somewhere,” Cannon said. “It’s not going to go where my wedding band is, though.

“I actually said something about it today, I put 'B2B' on the board and that means back to back; we never really wanted to put that (pressure) on them but they wanted it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

