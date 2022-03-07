Boys state hoops: After shaky first half, Connor Millikan takes over in Platteview win: 'He has the green light'

When you're the state's leading scorer and have a subpar first half, there's only one thing to do — keep shooting.

Connor Millikan did just that and finished with 35 points in Platteview's 60-44 victory over Bennington on Monday in a first-round boys state basketball tournament game. The victory lifts the 21-6 Trojans into a semifinal Wednesday against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

Millikan, who averages 28.3 points, was held to seven in the first half. He bounced back to score 14 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth as Platteview avenged a 56-50 regular-season loss against the Badgers.

"Connor is a scorer and has the green light," coach Tim Brotzki said. "He had that look in his eyes in the third quarter like he wasn't going to be stopped."

That look was lacking in the first half when Millikan was 2 of 14 from the field and Bennington went on a 17-0 run to grab a 26-17 halftime lead.

"In the locker room, we knew that we just had to flush that first half," Millikan said. "We knew that we weren't playing our best basketball."

With Millikan leading the way, the Trojans surged into the lead midway through the third quarter. He sank consecutive three-pointers, a short jumper and all six free throws as Platteview carried a 38-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.

His 28-point second half continued in the final period as he made three baskets and 7 of 8 foul shots. Bennington got within eight points late in the game but fell short to finish the season 19-7.

"When I was able to hit some threes in that third quarter, I gained some confidence," Millikan said.

Platteview will need to play with confidence in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday against top-ranked Skutt.

"They're big and they can really shoot it," Brotzki said. "We'll use our day off to come up with a game plan."

Seth Wempen scored 19 for the Badgers while Austin Holtz added 11.

Platteview advances to Wednesday's semifinals to take on No. 1 Omaha Skutt, which responded to its one shaky moment Monday.

When Blair cut the SkyHawks’ lead from 11 to six at the start of the second half, they regrouped during a timeout and went on a 16-2 run.

“We said we can’t just trade blows, we have to actually work to get some stops on the defensive end and from there on, we limited them pretty good,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said.

James Gninefou got the first basket coming out of the timeout. The 6-foot-2 senior finished with 23 points in the 62-36 win that sends the Class B boys No. 1 team (23-1) to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Monday’s Platteview-Bennington winner.

Jake Brack added 15 points for Skutt.

No. 8 Blair (15-10) trailed 24-13 at the half before Kip Tupa had six of his team-high 10 points in the first 3:19 of the third quarter.

“We started playing a bit harder to start in the third quarter and had a little bit more intensity and kind of got our legs under us a bit," Bears coach Chris Whitmer said. “Then they responded really well. We had a hard time. They really got us on the boards. They’re big bodies, athletic, and just play really well together.”

It was the first time Blair qualified in back-to-back seasons since 2003 and 2004.

“It just says a lot for the efforts from the coaching staff and our club basketball program. Our community has really rallied around behind us," Whitwer said. “Credit the kids for their love of the game and we're just trying to make it exciting for them.”

