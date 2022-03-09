Boys state hoops: After ill-timed 'goose egg' earlier in postseason, Jacob Sjuts powers Humphrey/LHF to C-2 final

The opening tipoff, which hit three different sets of hands and nearly trickled out of bounds, set the tone for what turned out to be a wild Class C-2 semifinal Wednesday.

Defending D-1 champion Humphrey/LHF jumped up to C-2 this year and dominated in the regular season and districts against stiffer competition.

Now, the Bulldogs (27-1) will have a chance to win their third title in four years.

No. 1 Humphrey/LHF held on to win 42-40 against No. 5 Norfolk Catholic at the Devaney Sports Center, avenging a subdistrict loss along the way.

The Bulldogs’ Jason Sjuts hit a three-pointer with three minutes to go in the game to stop Norfolk Catholic’s 4-0 run. However, his twin brother Jacob Sjuts was the difference-maker, going 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute and making play after play at the rim on defense.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said. “I feel really fortunate that our best players, the guys we talk about and you write about, love playing defense too. Not everybody’s best players buy into playing defense. Our guys do, and they take a lot of pride in it.”

Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 19 points, a far cry from his scoring output in the subdistrict final where he was held scoreless. He said he knew he had to perform better to get the win against Norfolk Catholic.

“This team relies on me a lot and the last time we played these guys, I threw up a goose egg,” Sjuts said. “I wasn’t going to let myself do that again. I just tried to get myself in the paint and make plays.”

A championship win would not only give the Bulldogs back-to-back titles but three titles in the last four years. Hesse recognizes how special that is by telling his guys post game that not every great team makes it this far.

“It would be incredible,” Hesse said. “You wish every kid could come to Lincoln and play in the state tournament but that’s not how it works. It’s a fun environment and you wish everyone could do it. As a player or coach, to win one state title is an incredible feeling that you never forget. For these guys to be able to play for three in their high school career is going to be awesome.”

Norfolk Catholic finishes the season 22-5.

Humphrey/LHF will battle No. 6 Grand Island CC in the C-2 championship at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Crusaders are the defending Class C-2 champions.

