Boys state hoops: After falling in semifinals two years in a row, North Platte SP breaks through

The third time's a charm for North Platte St. Pat's as the No. 1 Irish used a 23-2 second quarter run to breeze past No. 4 Burwell 55-32 Wednesday in the D-1 semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center.

After losing in the semifinals for the past two seasons, the victory marks St. Pat's first state championship trip since 1928. Brecken Erickson led the charge for the Irish with a game-high 19 points including 14 consecutive points in the fourth quarter. Jack Heiss added 11 points in support.

Dillon Critel led the Longhorns with 15. Burwell ends their season with a record of 24-4.

