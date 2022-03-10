Boys state hoops: After a 'discussion' at halftime, Bellevue West dials it up to set up rematch with Mustangs

You’ll be forgiven if it feels like déjà vu.

Bellevue West will play Millard North for a Class A boys basketball state championship once again.

And to get there, the Thunderbirds had to fend off a pesky Creighton Prep team that gave them everything they could handle in the semifinal round. The Junior Jays led by as much as 10 points in the first half, but No. 2 Bellevue West exploded for a 23-point third quarter that put it well on its way to a 68-51 win over No. 6 Creighton Prep on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As it stared at a 32-27 halftime deficit, it’s safe to say the Bellevue West (25-2) locker room was less than pleased.

“We had a discussion,” said coach Doug Woodard.

“There was no defensive pressure and they were comfortable, and then at the offensive end there was zero execution on our part.”

After that tough conversation, the second half couldn’t have been any more different than the first. Creighton Prep (18-8) went from making every single three-point shot it attempted to being unable to break down the Thunderbird defense, and Bellevue West’s offensive intensity picked up, too.

Junior guard Josiah Dotzler scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as Bellevue West outscored the Junior Jays 41-19 in the second half.

“Our team seemed down; we weren’t seeing a lot of shots go in the basket and I felt our energy just needed to be higher,” Dotzler said. “I didn’t think too much about me personally scoring the ball, but I just took the shots that were there.”

Not only did Dotzler make an impact scoring the ball, but he also sparked the Thunderbird offense with several steals and key passes. Much of Bellevue West’s third-quarter explosion featured several buckets within five to 10 seconds of taking possession of the ball.

“All year, Coach Woodard works on pace, and I felt in the first half we really got away from that, but in the second half when we got back to that you could see our tempo and playmaking ability go to the next level,” Dotzler said.

While Creighton Prep didn’t push Bellevue West to three overtimes like it did a season ago, the Junior Jays clearly played with more intensity and focus in the first half. Martel Evans led the way with a team-high 15 points, but Prep’s season ends in the semifinal round once again.

And for the third year in a row, Bellevue West will play Millard North for a Class A state title.

Round 1: Bellevue West.

Round 2: Millard North.

Round 3? See you Saturday night.

“The first two have pretty much been classics I guess, so I’d expect nothing less,” Woodard said. “I just hope we both play well and give everybody a great one.”

