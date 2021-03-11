Boys state hoops: A quick look at Thursday's semifinals

Check out capsules of what happened Thursday at the state tournament.

Class C-2

No. 2 Yutan 49, No. 3 BRLD 47

What happened: No. 2 Yutan defeated No. 3 BRLD 49-47 in the semifinals of the Class C-2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: In a duel of two of the state’s best point guards, Yutan senior Brady Timm came out on top thanks to his game-winning floater with 2.2 seconds left. Timm led Yutan with 18 points, while Dylan Beutler paced BRLD with 12 points.

Worth noting: The Chieftains have reached the semifinals in each of their four consecutive trips to state, and they’ll now play in the C-2 title game for the second time in three seasons. Yutan’s only state championship came in 1924.

What’s next: Yutan will face No. 1 Grand Island CC (24-4) in the Class C-2 championship game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. BRLD will play No. 10 Hartington CC (20-7) in the third-place game on Friday at 2 p.m.

