Boys state hoops: A quick look at Thursday's semifinals
Boys state hoops: A quick look at Thursday's semifinals

Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge, 3.11

Burwell's Levi Bode (left) vies for a rebound past Howells-Dodge's Andy Dominguez in the second quarter during a D-1 state semifinal game on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Check out capsules of what happened Thursday at the state tournament.

Class C-2

No. 2 Yutan 49, No. 3 BRLD 47

What happened: No. 2 Yutan defeated No. 3 BRLD 49-47 in the semifinals of the Class C-2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: In a duel of two of the state’s best point guards, Yutan senior Brady Timm came out on top thanks to his game-winning floater with 2.2 seconds left. Timm led Yutan with 18 points, while Dylan Beutler paced BRLD with 12 points.

Worth noting: The Chieftains have reached the semifinals in each of their four consecutive trips to state, and they’ll now play in the C-2 title game for the second time in three seasons. Yutan’s only state championship came in 1924.

What’s next: Yutan will face No. 1 Grand Island CC (24-4) in the Class C-2 championship game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. BRLD will play No. 10 Hartington CC (20-7) in the third-place game on Friday at 2 p.m.

YUTAN 49, BRLD 47

BRLD1118144--47
Yutan1971211--49

BRLD--Henschen 11, Beutler 12, Nottlemann 8, Vogt 9.

Yutan--Petersen 2, Daniell 13, Richmond 8, Timm 18, Kube 8.

No. 1 Grand Island CC 64, No. 10 Hartington CC 40

What happened: Gil and Dei Jengmer combined for 25 points to lead the top-ranked Crusaders to a 64-40 victory against the Trojans in a state semifinal game Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Gil (6-foot-8) and Dei (6-9) were just too much inside for Hartington Cedar Catholic. The brothers combined for 11 first-quarter points as GICC jumped to a 26-6 lead in the second quarter.

Worth noting: Senior Russell Martinez hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points for GICC.

Up next: GICC will play either BRLD or Yutan in Saturday's 8:30 p.m. state final.

GRAND ISLAND CC 73, HARTINGTON CC 40

Hartington CC16 --40 
Grand Island CC 18 19 12 15--64

Hartington CC--T. Thoene 21, Kuehn 1, M. Thoene 3, Arens 9, H. Thoene 2, Bernecker 4.

Grand Island CC--Martinez 11, Bales 11, Turek 3, Wenzl 3, Herbek 7, Lowry 4, G. Jengmer 13, D. Jengmer 12.

Class D-1

No. 7 Howells-Dodge 76, No. 1 Burwell 45

What happened: After leading by one point at halftime, a 15-0 run early in the third quarter ignited a Howells-Dodge blowout victory.

How it happened: Junior guard Blake Sindelar took over. A day after scoring 30 points against Walthill, Sindelar exploded for 31 points, including 16 in the third quarter. He did most of his damage at the rim.

Worth noting: Howells-Dodge is back in the state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2013.

Up next: Howells-Dodge will play either No. 2 Lindsay/Holy Family or No. 3 North Platte St. Pat's at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Burwell's season ends at 25-1.

HOWELLS-DODGE 76, BURWELL 45

Howells-Dodge11 17 25 23 --76 
Burwell11 16 10 --45 

Howells-Dodge--Brester 2, Meyer 2, Tomcak 14, Nelson 12, Klosen 2, Sindelar 31, Bayer 11, Dominguez 2.

Burwell--Critel 10, Hunt 5, Bode 8, Birch 10, Konicek 1, Mann 11.

No. 2 Humphrey/LHF 52, No. 3 North Platte SP 39

What happened: No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defeated No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick's 52-39 in the D-1 state tournament semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Tied 18-18 at halftime, Jett Spier came out with back-to-back three-pointers for the Bulldogs that sparked a 19-11 third quarter advantage. Humphrey/LHF finished with four three-pointers in the quarter.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs are back in the state championship since 2019 when they won it all. After making their third tournament appearance, Humphrey/LHF has made the state semifinals all three times.

What’s next: Humphrey/LHF advances to face No. 7 Howell-Dodge Saturday at 9 a.m. at PBA.

HUMPHREY/LHF 52, NORTH PLATTE ST. PAT'S 39

North Platte SP 11 11 10 --39 
Humphrey/LHF 10 19 15 --52 

North Platte SP--Condon 16, Heirigs 6, Heiss 11, O'Malley 1, Davies 3, Munson 2.

Humphrey/LHF--Spier 11, Beller 5, Jas. Sjuts 9, Jac. Sjuts 12, Keller 7, Preister 4, Frauendorfer 4.

Class D-2

No. 1 Parkview Christian 62, No. 2 St. Mary's 53

What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 2 St. Mary's 62-53 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Jaheim Curry poured in 20 points, Mark Lual had 18 and Michael Ault scored 12 to power the Patriots.

Worth noting: St. Mary's trailed by 18 at halftime. At one point, in the third quarter, the Parkview Christian lead was cut to two points. The Patriots will play in their first-ever final.

What's next: Parkview Christian will play either Humphrey SF or Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 62, ST. MARY'S 53

Parkview Christian21 10 11 20 --62 

St. Mary's 

21 18 --53 

Parkview Christian--Curry 20, Lual 18, Ault 12, Kraan 7, Moore 5.

St. Mary's--Hedstrom 17, Thompson 11, Semin 11, A. Everitt 8, I. Everitt 3, Benson 3.

No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart 60, No. 6 Humphrey SF 49

What happened: Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Humphrey SF in the second semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Brogan Nachtigal had 19 points, Jack Fiegener added 12 and Jakob Jordan 11 to pace the Irish.

Worth noting: Falls City SH and Humphrey SF played in last season's D-2 final, won by the Irish.

What's next: Falls City SH will take on No. 1 Parkview Christian in the Class D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FALLS CITY SH 60, HUMPHREY SF 49

Falls City SH 151114 20 --60 
Humphrey SF13 10 10 16 --49 

Falls City SH--Jordan 11, Froeschl 9, Keithley 2, Bauman 4, Simon 3, Fiegener 12, Nachtigal 19.

Humphrey SF--Forney 13, Lubischer 6, J. Leifeld 9, Kosch 8, A. Liefeld 3, Pfeifer 10.

