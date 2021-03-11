Boys state hoops: A quick look at Thursday's semifinals

Check out capsules of what happened Thursday at the state tournament.
Class C-2
No. 2 Yutan 49, No. 3 BRLD 47
What happened: No. 2 Yutan defeated No. 3 BRLD 49-47 in the semifinals of the Class C-2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: In a duel of two of the state’s best point guards, Yutan senior Brady Timm came out on top thanks to his game-winning floater with 2.2 seconds left. Timm led Yutan with 18 points, while Dylan Beutler paced BRLD with 12 points.
Worth noting: The Chieftains have reached the semifinals in each of their four consecutive trips to state, and they’ll now play in the C-2 title game for the second time in three seasons. Yutan’s only state championship came in 1924.
What’s next: Yutan will face No. 1 Grand Island CC (24-4) in the Class C-2 championship game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. BRLD will play No. 10 Hartington CC (20-7) in the third-place game on Friday at 2 p.m.
YUTAN 49, BRLD 47
|BRLD
|11
|18
|14
|4
|--
|47
|Yutan
|19
|7
|12
|11
|--
|49
BRLD--Henschen 11, Beutler 12, Nottlemann 8, Vogt 9.
Yutan--Petersen 2, Daniell 13, Richmond 8, Timm 18, Kube 8.
No. 1 Grand Island CC 64, No. 10 Hartington CC 40
What happened: Gil and Dei Jengmer combined for 25 points to lead the top-ranked Crusaders to a 64-40 victory against the Trojans in a state semifinal game Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Gil (6-foot-8) and Dei (6-9) were just too much inside for Hartington Cedar Catholic. The brothers combined for 11 first-quarter points as GICC jumped to a 26-6 lead in the second quarter.
Worth noting: Senior Russell Martinez hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points for GICC.
Up next: GICC will play either BRLD or Yutan in Saturday's 8:30 p.m. state final.
GRAND ISLAND CC 73, HARTINGTON CC 40
|Hartington CC
|6
|9
|16
|9
|--
|40
|Grand Island CC
|18
|19
|12
|15
|--
|64
Hartington CC--T. Thoene 21, Kuehn 1, M. Thoene 3, Arens 9, H. Thoene 2, Bernecker 4.
Grand Island CC--Martinez 11, Bales 11, Turek 3, Wenzl 3, Herbek 7, Lowry 4, G. Jengmer 13, D. Jengmer 12.
Class D-1
No. 7 Howells-Dodge 76, No. 1 Burwell 45
What happened: After leading by one point at halftime, a 15-0 run early in the third quarter ignited a Howells-Dodge blowout victory.
How it happened: Junior guard Blake Sindelar took over. A day after scoring 30 points against Walthill, Sindelar exploded for 31 points, including 16 in the third quarter. He did most of his damage at the rim.
Worth noting: Howells-Dodge is back in the state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2013.
Up next: Howells-Dodge will play either No. 2 Lindsay/Holy Family or No. 3 North Platte St. Pat's at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Burwell's season ends at 25-1.
HOWELLS-DODGE 76, BURWELL 45
|Howells-Dodge
|11
|17
|25
|23
|--
|76
|Burwell
|11
|16
|10
|8
|--
|45
Howells-Dodge--Brester 2, Meyer 2, Tomcak 14, Nelson 12, Klosen 2, Sindelar 31, Bayer 11, Dominguez 2.
Burwell--Critel 10, Hunt 5, Bode 8, Birch 10, Konicek 1, Mann 11.
No. 2 Humphrey/LHF 52, No. 3 North Platte SP 39
What happened: No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defeated No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick's 52-39 in the D-1 state tournament semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Tied 18-18 at halftime, Jett Spier came out with back-to-back three-pointers for the Bulldogs that sparked a 19-11 third quarter advantage. Humphrey/LHF finished with four three-pointers in the quarter.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs are back in the state championship since 2019 when they won it all. After making their third tournament appearance, Humphrey/LHF has made the state semifinals all three times.
What’s next: Humphrey/LHF advances to face No. 7 Howell-Dodge Saturday at 9 a.m. at PBA.
HUMPHREY/LHF 52, NORTH PLATTE ST. PAT'S 39
|North Platte SP
|11
|7
|11
|10
|--
|39
|Humphrey/LHF
|10
|8
|19
|15
|--
|52
North Platte SP--Condon 16, Heirigs 6, Heiss 11, O'Malley 1, Davies 3, Munson 2.
Humphrey/LHF--Spier 11, Beller 5, Jas. Sjuts 9, Jac. Sjuts 12, Keller 7, Preister 4, Frauendorfer 4.
Class D-2
No. 1 Parkview Christian 62, No. 2 St. Mary's 53
What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 2 St. Mary's 62-53 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Jaheim Curry poured in 20 points, Mark Lual had 18 and Michael Ault scored 12 to power the Patriots.
Worth noting: St. Mary's trailed by 18 at halftime. At one point, in the third quarter, the Parkview Christian lead was cut to two points. The Patriots will play in their first-ever final.
What's next: Parkview Christian will play either Humphrey SF or Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 62, ST. MARY'S 53
|Parkview Christian
|21
|10
|11
|20
|--
|62
St. Mary's
|8
|6
|21
|18
|--
|53
Parkview Christian--Curry 20, Lual 18, Ault 12, Kraan 7, Moore 5.
St. Mary's--Hedstrom 17, Thompson 11, Semin 11, A. Everitt 8, I. Everitt 3, Benson 3.
No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart 60, No. 6 Humphrey SF 49
What happened: Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Humphrey SF in the second semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Brogan Nachtigal had 19 points, Jack Fiegener added 12 and Jakob Jordan 11 to pace the Irish.
Worth noting: Falls City SH and Humphrey SF played in last season's D-2 final, won by the Irish.
What's next: Falls City SH will take on No. 1 Parkview Christian in the Class D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FALLS CITY SH 60, HUMPHREY SF 49
|Falls City SH
|15
|11
|14
|20
|--
|60
|Humphrey SF
|13
|10
|10
|16
|--
|49
Falls City SH--Jordan 11, Froeschl 9, Keithley 2, Bauman 4, Simon 3, Fiegener 12, Nachtigal 19.