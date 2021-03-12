Boys state hoops: A quick look at Friday's games

Check out capsules of what happened Friday at the state tournament.
Class A
No. 1 Bellevue West 95, No. 3 Creighton Prep 94, 3OT
What happened: It took three overtimes, but Bellevue West returned to the Class A state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Frankie Fidler scored 32 points and Chucky Hepburn added 23 to lift the Thunderbirds.
What's next: Bellevue West will play in the final against No. 3 Millard North at 7 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's state final.
BELLEVUE WEST 95, CREIGHTON PREP 94
|Creighton Prep
|17
|12
|18
|21
|9
|7
|10
|--
|94
|Bellevue West
|14
|19
|10
|25
|9
|7
|11
|--
|95
Creighton Prep--Sitti 19, Buckley 26, O’Malley 4, Rollins 22, Wiley 15, Jungers 8.
Bellevue West--Brown 4, Inselman 5, Jackson 3, Fidler 32, Dotzler 18, Hepburn 23, Kyle 10.
No. 3 Millard North 69, No. 8 Millard West 62
What happened: No. 3 Millard North moved into the Class A state championship game with a 69-62 win over No. 8 Millard West in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Saint Thomas drained five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs (26-2). Thomas had 14 first-half points to lead Millard North to a 31-23 lead at the break. He then scored seven points during a 9-0 Mustang run late in the third quarter that turned a 37-36 deficit into a 45-37 lead in a span one minute, three seconds. Evan Meyersick led Millard West (18-6) with 15 points.
Worth noting: This is Millard North’s second straight finals appearance. The Mustangs have never won a boys basketball state title.
What’s next: Millard North will face No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
MILLARD NORTH 69, MILLARD WEST 62
|Millard North
|12
|19
|16
|22
|--
|69
|Millard West
|12
|11
|14
|25
|--
|62
Millard North--Thomas 26, Johnson 9, Sallis 11, Mosser 1, Monie 5, Green 12, Sandoval 5.
Millard West--Larsen 14, Hatch 5, Grandgenett 2, Conway 10, DeAngelo-Humm 12, Thaden 4, Meyersick 15.
Class B
No. 6 Beatrice 41, No. 7 Waverly 29
What happened: No. 6 Beatrice defeated No. 7 Waverly in the semifinals of the Class B state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Beatrice ended the first half on a 14-3 run powered by seniors Devin Smith and Kaden Glynn. Glynn led the Orangemen with 13 points and Devin Smith added 10 more. Andrew Heffelfinger paced Waverly with 14 points.
Worth noting: Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn has a chance at winning state titles at two different schools. Glynn previously won a Class D-2 state title with Johnson-Brock in 2019 before transferring to Beatrice.
What’s next: Beatrice will play No. 4 Elkhorn at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class B championship game. The Orangemen lost 40-39 to Elkhorn earlier this year. Waverly ends its season at 16-7.
BEATRICE 41, WAVERLY 29
|Waverly
|6
|3
|15
|5
|--
|29
|Beatrice
|4
|12
|9
|16
|--
|41
Waverly--An. Heffelfinger 14, AJ Heffelfinger 8, Murray 3, Marsh 2, Harms 2.
Beatrice--Glynn 13, Smith 10, Crandall 6, Jurgens 4, Pethoud 4, Timmerman 4.
No. 4 Elkhorn 49, No. 2 Norris 33
What happened: Elkhorn avenged two earlier losses this season to Norris with a over the Titans in the Class B boys state basketball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: The Elkhorn defense allowed just one field goal in the first half in building a 22-4 halftime lead. Drew Christo and Dane Petersen led a balanced Antler offense with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Trey Deveaux paced Norris (19-3) with 13 points
Worth noting: Elkhorn (19-7) will be going for the Class B football-basketball double after winning a state championship in November.
What’s next: Elkhorn moves into the state finals against Beatrice at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ELKHORN 49, NORRIS 33
|Norris
|2
|2
|12
|17
|--
|33
|Elkhorn
|10
|12
|15
|12
|--
|49
Norris--Deveaux 13, Hood 3, Mueller 2, Small 5, Pankoke-Johnson 8, Rice 2.
Elkhorn--Buddecke 4, Reynolds 3, Gragert 6, Uhing 7, Christo 15, Petersen 14.
Class C-1
No. 1 Auburn 39, No. 7 Omaha Concordia 37, 2OT
What happened: Omaha Concordia gave top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Auburn everything it had, but the Bulldogs were able to hold on in double overtime in a Class C-1 state semifinal game. Ryan Binder led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Cam Binder added 11.
How it happened: The Mustangs rallied from down four in the first overtime to force a second OT. Auburn's Cam Binder completed a three-point play early to give the Bulldogs an early advantage in OT No. 2. Omaha Concordia cut the lead to 38-37 on a layup from Ian Groninga with 30.4 seconds remaining.
Worth noting: Omaha Concordia trailed 19-11 late in the second quarter, and outscored the Bulldogs 8-2 in the third quarter to tie the game at 21-21.
Up next: Auburn (25-0) will play in its third straight Class C-1 state final against either Adams Central.
AUBURN 39, OMAHA CONCORDIA 37, 2OT
|Omaha Concordia
|7
|6
|8
|8
|4
|4
|--
|37
|Auburn
|7
|12
|2
|8
|4
|6
|--
|39
Omaha Concordia--Orlich 4, Kanzmeier 2, Kulus 9, Olter 8, Groninga 8, Mathsen 6.
Auburn--C. Binder 11, M. Binder 3, R. Binder 13, Patzel 3, Frary 9.
No. 3 Adams Central 52, No. 10 Wayne 40
What happened: Adams Central defeated Wayne by 12 in the Class C-1 semifinals of the boys state basketball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Lucas Bohlen’s 14 points and four three-pointers led a balanced Adams Central (26-2) attack which saw six players score five or more points. Dante Boelhower added 12 for the winner. The Patriots led from start to finish, holding a 12-5 edge after one quarter and a 26-12 advantage at halftime. Brandon Bartos paced Wayne (23-6) with 11 points.
Worth noting: Adams Central will be playing for the first state title in school history, also reaching the state finals in 2016.
Up next: The Patriots will face two-time defending C-1 state champion Auburn, winners of 61 straight games, in the state finals at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
ADAMS CENTRAL 52, WAYNE 40
|Adams Central
|12
|14
|13
|13
|--
|52
|Wayne
|5
|7
|13
|15
|--
|40
Adams Central--Slechta 7, Dierks 5, Bohlen 14, Fago 6, Boelhower 12, Foster 8.
Wayne--Phelps 3, Blecke 2, Bartos 11, Walling 7, Kneifl 2, Vovos 7, Judd 8.
Third-place games
Class C-2
No. 2 BRLD 59, No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 48: Lucas Vogt scored 19 points and BRLD bounced back from a tough loss to No. 2 Yutan to defeat No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 third-place game at Lincoln North Star.
BRLD 59, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 48
|BRLD
|19
|14
|16
|10
|--
|59
|HCC
|9
|17
|13
|9
|--
|48
BRLD--Vogt 19, Bohannon 18, Beutler 11, Nottleman 7, Henschen 2, Dolezal 2.
HCC--T. Thoene 14, Bernacker 13, M. Thoene 7, H. Thoene 6, G. Arens 3, Vlach 2, Becker 2, C. Arens 1.
Class D-1
No. 3 North Platte St. Pat's 69, No. 1 Burwell 56: Joseph Heirigs and Jack Heiss combined for 48 points to lead the No. 3 Irish (23-6) in the Class D-1 third-place game. Heirigs, a senior, capped his prep career with 26 points, including six three-pointers. Heiss, a junior, added 22.
NORTH PLATTE ST. PAT'S 69, BURWELL 56
|NPSP
|14
|15
|14
|26
|--
|69
|Burwell
|14
|15
|6
|21
|--
|56
NPSP--Heirigs 26, Heiss 22, Condon 16, Moats 3, O'Malley 2.
Burwell--Birch 21, Mann 14, Bode 11, Critel 8, Gideon 2.
Class D-2
No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 56, No. 2 St. Mary's 39: Tanner Pfeifer scored 17 points, Justin Leifeld added 15 and the Flyers used a strong defensive effort to roll in the Class D-2 third-place game. Pfeifer scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Flyers jumped to an early 24-9 lead.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 56, ST. MARY'S 39
|Humphrey St. Francis
|24
|11
|13
|8
|--
|56
|St. Mary's
|9
|9
|8
|13
|--
|39
HSF--Pfeifer 17, J. Leifeld 15, Lubischer 10, A. Leifeld 7, Kosch 3, Preister 2, Wietfeld 2.
St. Mary's--Semin 14, Hedstrom 8, A. Everitt 8, Thompson 5, I. Everitt 2, Barlow 2.