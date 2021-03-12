Boys state hoops: A quick look at Friday's games

No. 3 Millard North 69, No. 8 Millard West 62

What happened : No. 3 Millard North moved into the Class A state championship game with a 69-62 win over No. 8 Millard West in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Saint Thomas drained five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs (26-2). Thomas had 14 first-half points to lead Millard North to a 31-23 lead at the break. He then scored seven points during a 9-0 Mustang run late in the third quarter that turned a 37-36 deficit into a 45-37 lead in a span one minute, three seconds. Evan Meyersick led Millard West (18-6) with 15 points.