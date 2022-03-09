Boys state hoops: A little 'chip on his shoulder,' Quincy Evans takes lead role in Roncalli win over Beatrice

Quincy Evans was not really happy with his performance in Monday's first round.

Making sure there'd be no repeat, the Omaha Roncalli senior was in the gym Wednesday morning, hours before his team's Class B boys state tournament game against No. 6 Beatrice.

It worked out pretty well for Evans and the No. 2 Crimson Pride.

The 6-foot-1 guard dropped 22 points and Omaha Roncalli took full control in the second half to oust the defending champion Orangemen 53-29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I was feeling it at the beginning," said Evans, who entered state averaging 11 points per game. "Got a couple run-outs, easy run-outs, but the shot the shot wasn't falling as much as I'd like it to but I was getting to the rim."

Evans was held to six points in the Crimson Pride's overtime win against Waverly two days earlier.

"He takes a lot of those things personally at times," Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel said. "He didn't have the most offensive game on Monday and I think he was coming back with a chip on his shoulder that he was going to play better today, and he obviously did."

Omaha Roncalli led just 19-16 at halftime, but the Crimson Pride quickly took command in the third quarter, holding Beatrice to without a field goal. By the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Pride lead was 20-plus points. Beatrice went nearly 11 minutes without a field goal in the second half.

"We just couldn't get enough easy baskets to fall in the second half," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "They're very athletic, they're very good defensively and so that causes some problems with our shooters."

Senior Elliot Jurgens scored 11 points for Beatrice, which finished at 17-6.

For Roncalli (21-4), the season continues.

The Crimson Pride will see a familiar foe in Friday's 1 p.m. state final. They'll play No. 1 Omaha Skutt for a fourth time this season. The SkyHawks won the first two meetings before Roncalli clipped Skutt 57-54 in the subdistrict final round.

It was a confidence-boosting win, Evans said.

"I know we can definitely get the job done again," he said. "I have confidence in this team, all these guys, how hard we work in practice."

Stoffel said it will take playing well for 32 minutes to beat the No. 1 team again.

"When you have a Skutt Catholic team, and a team coached by (Kyle) Jurgens, you know you're going to get a great game every time you play them," Stoffel said. "And they have such fundamental players, inside and out."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.