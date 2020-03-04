Boys state basketball tournament pairings
Boys state basketball tournament pairings

Thursday, March 12 first round

Class A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

2 p.m. – Elkhorn (17-7) vs. Bellevue West (21-3)

3:45 – Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. Creighton Prep (19-7)

7 – Millard North (22-4) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (17-7)

8:45 – Omaha Central (21-3) vs. Omaha South (19-5)

Class B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m. – Norris (18-5) vs. Omaha Skutt (23-0)

10:45 – Wahoo (23-2) vs. Mount Michael Benedictine (21-5)

At Devaney Sports Center

7 p.m. – Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. Alliance (20-6)

8:45 – Hastings (21-3) vs. Omaha Roncalli (21-4)

Class C-1

At Devaney Sports Center

9 a.m. – Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7)

10:45 – Ogallala (21-4) vs. Kearney Catholic (18-7)

2 p.m. – Auburn (26-0) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (17-8)

3:45 – Lincoln Christian (21-4) vs. Wayne (21-6)

Class C-2

At Prasch Activities Center, Southeast

2 p.m. – Palmyra (19-6) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3)

3:45 – Yutan (22-3) vs. Ponca (23-4)

7 – BRLD (26-0) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5)

8:45 – Sutton (23-2) vs. Centennial (21-4)

Class D-1

At Lincoln East

9 a.m. – North Platte St. Pat’s (22-2) vs. Pleasanton (20-5)

10:45 – Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. Paxton (21-3)

2 p.m. – Humphrey/LHF (24-3) vs. Fullerton (19-5)

3:45 – Osmond (24-1) vs. Southern Valley (19-5)

Class D-2

At Prasch Activites Center, Southeast

9 a.m. – Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) vs. Randolph (17-7)

10:45 – Mullen (21-5) vs. St. Mary’s (19-5)

At Lincoln East

7 p.m. – Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) vs. Johnson-Brock (18-8)

8:45 – Loomis (23-2) vs. Parkview Christian (19-7)

High school boys basketball logo 2014
