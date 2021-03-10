Boys state basketball: There are 6 semifinals Thursday at PBA. Here's what to look out for

The action moves to Pinnacle Bank Arena for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2.
C-2: No. 1 Grand Island CC (23-4) vs. No. 10 Hartington CC (20-6), 6:15 p.m.—GICC is the most balanced team in C-2 with five players scoring between eight and 13 points in a first-round win over Tri County. Matching up with 6-foot-9 Dei Jengmer and 6-8 Gil Jengmer inside (23 points combined on Wednesday) also will be an issue for Hartington CC, which came from behind to knock off Freeman in the first round.
C-2: No. 2 Yutan (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (19-4), 8:30 p.m.—Senior all-state guard Brady Timm has taken his game to another level this season for Yutan, scoring 23 points in an opening-round win over Chase County. He’ll be going against another senior all-stater in Lucas Vogt, who along with fellow all-stater Dylan Beutler, has BRLD in the running for a third straight state title.
D-1: No. 1 Burwell (25-0) vs. No. 7 Howells-Dodge (19-8), 1:30 p.m.—Howells-Dodge ended BRLD’s 55-game winning streak earlier this season, and the Jaguars would like to do the same to the Longhorns’ unbeaten season. The Howells-Dodge duo of Blake Sindelar and RJ Bayer went off for 30 and 23 points, respectively, in the win over Walthill on Wednesday. They’ll need a similar performance against a Burwell team led by Dillon Critel’s 18 points Wednesday.
D-1: No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (21-5) vs. No. 3 North Platte St. Pat’s (22-5), 4 p.m.—Preseason No. 1 Humphrey/LHF had to make a late comeback to get past Southern Valley on Wednesday. The 6-5 junior combination of Jason and Jacob Sjuts will be a tough matchup for a shorter St. Pat’s team which was led by 6-1 junior guard Jack Heiss’ 27 points against Ansley-Litchfield in the first round.
D-2: No. 1 Parkview Christian (26-1) vs. No. 2 St. Mary’s (23-2), 9 a.m.—Parkview’s Mark Lual and Michael Ault showed no nerves at all in their state tournament debuts with 22 and 17 points, respectively, in a first-round win over Loomis. Keeping St. Mary’s all-stater Aidan Hedstrom under wraps will be a challenge for the Patriots. Hedstrom had 21 points in the win over Osceola on Wednesday.
D-2: No. 7 Falls City SH (18-7) vs. No. 6 Humphrey SF (21-4), 11:15 a.m.—Defending state champion Sacred Heart showed it won’t surrender its title without a battle in coming from behind in the fourth quarter by toppling No. 3 Mullen behind 14 points from Jake Froeschl and 13 from Jack Fiegener. Humphrey St. Francis forced the rematch from last year’s title game by avenging a regular-season loss to Wynot in the first round.
— Ron Powell