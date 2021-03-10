Boys state basketball: There are 6 semifinals Thursday at PBA. Here's what to look out for

The action moves to Pinnacle Bank Arena for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2.

C-2: No. 1 Grand Island CC (23-4) vs. No. 10 Hartington CC (20-6), 6:15 p.m.—GICC is the most balanced team in C-2 with five players scoring between eight and 13 points in a first-round win over Tri County. Matching up with 6-foot-9 Dei Jengmer and 6-8 Gil Jengmer inside (23 points combined on Wednesday) also will be an issue for Hartington CC, which came from behind to knock off Freeman in the first round.

C-2: No. 2 Yutan (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (19-4), 8:30 p.m.—Senior all-state guard Brady Timm has taken his game to another level this season for Yutan, scoring 23 points in an opening-round win over Chase County. He’ll be going against another senior all-stater in Lucas Vogt, who along with fellow all-stater Dylan Beutler, has BRLD in the running for a third straight state title.