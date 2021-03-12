Boys state basketball: The championship games are set. And we break them down

We're down to 12 teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here's a breakdown of Saturday's championship games, which can be seen on NET.
A: No. 3 Millard North (25-2) vs. Bellevue West (24-2), 7 p.m. — In a semifinal for the ages, the defending state champion Thunderbirds overcame a five-point deficit in the final minute of regulation and a pair of missed Creighton Prep free throws at the end of the first overtime. That finally gave Chucky Hepburn and Josiah Dotzler a chance to win it in the third session and set up a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Bellevue West, which overcame a 14-point deficit in the final four minutes of last year’s final, is 1-1 against the Mustangs this season. Millard North won in double overtime to win the Metro Conference Tournament, then Bellevue West claimed an 81-69 win at Millard North in January.
B: No. 4 Elkhorn (19-7) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (18-6), 2 p.m. — Past experience with success under the bright lights proved to be decisive in the semifinals. Drew Christo, a Super-Stater on Elkhorn’s state title football team last fall, scored 15 points and keyed a relentless Antler defense in the win over Norris. Kaden Glynn, who helped Johnson-Brock win the D-2 state title two years ago as a sophomore, proved to be instrumental in the Orangemen’s conquest of Waverly. Elkhorn won the regular-season matchup 40-39.
C-1: No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (26-2), 10:45 a.m. — Omaha Concordia pushed Auburn to the limit, but the Bulldogs’ determination to win another title and extend their long winning streak to 61 games was evident in their double-overtime victory. Adams Central has the defensive pieces to make things difficult for senior all-staters Cam Binder and Daniel Frary, and a balanced offense that won’t allow Auburn’s smothering defense to key on just one player.
C-2: No. 1 Grand Island CC (24-4) vs. No. 2 Yutan (24-2), 8:45 p.m. — A Brady Timm jumper with 2.2 seconds ended BRLD’s two-year reign and propelled Yutan to its second final in three years. GICC, the 2020 runner-up, has been playing at a different level all season than the rest of C-2, however, and that disparity has been on full display at state in the Crusaders’ wins over Tri County and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
D-1: No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (22-5) vs. No. 7 Howells-Dodge (20-8), 9 a.m. — The East Husker Conference rivals split two meetings this season, with Humphrey/LHF taking the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Howells-Dodge winning in the subdistrict final, 53-49, at Humphrey. Howells-Dodge junior guard Blake Sindelar continued his scoring tear at state with 31 points in the Jaguars’ blowout semifinal win over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Burwell. Humphrey/LHF overcame foul trouble to 6-5 juniors Jason and Jacob Sjuts to down North Platte St. Pat’s in the semifinals, but the duo will need to stay on the floor against Howells-Dodge.
D-2: No. 1 Parkview Christian (27-1) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (19-7), 3:45 p.m. — The two teams were in the MUDECAS, but Sacred Heart fell in the first round to Diller-Odell while Parkview won the title with back-to-back wins over C-2 state qualifiers Freeman and Tri County. The Patriots moved to No. 1 after the MUDECAS and have been on a steady rise ever since as a totally new cast around junior standout guard Jaheim Curry has continued to make strides. Thanks to its defense, defending state champion Sacred Heart has won seven straight and is playing its best basketball at the end of the season.
— Ron Powell