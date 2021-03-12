Boys state basketball: The championship games are set. And we break them down

C-2: No. 1 Grand Island CC (24-4) vs. No. 2 Yutan (24-2), 8:45 p.m. — A Brady Timm jumper with 2.2 seconds ended BRLD’s two-year reign and propelled Yutan to its second final in three years. GICC, the 2020 runner-up, has been playing at a different level all season than the rest of C-2, however, and that disparity has been on full display at state in the Crusaders’ wins over Tri County and Hartington Cedar Catholic.

D-1: No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (22-5) vs. No. 7 Howells-Dodge (20-8), 9 a.m. — The East Husker Conference rivals split two meetings this season, with Humphrey/LHF taking the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Howells-Dodge winning in the subdistrict final, 53-49, at Humphrey. Howells-Dodge junior guard Blake Sindelar continued his scoring tear at state with 31 points in the Jaguars’ blowout semifinal win over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Burwell. Humphrey/LHF overcame foul trouble to 6-5 juniors Jason and Jacob Sjuts to down North Platte St. Pat’s in the semifinals, but the duo will need to stay on the floor against Howells-Dodge.