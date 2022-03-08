Boys state basketball summaries, 3/8

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 56, OGALLALA 43
|Ashland-Greenwood
|16
|7
|15
|18
|--
|56
|Ogallala
|9
|8
|11
|15
|--
|43
Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 2, C. Jacobsen 21, Shepard 12, Kissinger 10, Konzem 9, Parker 2.
Ogallala--Murphy 9, Rezac 4, Bush 2, Shaw 2, Hiltibrand 2, Gager 17, Caskey 5, McClure 2.
AUBURN 34, OMAHA CONCORDIA 29
|Auburn
|12
|9
|7
|6
|--
|34
|Omaha Concordia
|11
|6
|7
|5
|--
|29
Auburn--M. Binder 6, R. Binder 9, Hudson 9, Roybal 8, Lavigne 2.
Omaha Concordia--Olson 5, Kulus 7, McCafferty 4, Otten 8, Alharithy 5.
BELLEVUE WEST 60, LINCOLN PIUS X 46
|Lincoln Pius X
|10
|7
|11
|18
|--
|46
|Bellevue West
|18
|18
|10
|14
|--
|60
Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 7, Noel 2, Christiansen 9, S. Hastreiter 6, J. Hastreiter 13, Kessler 5, Anderson 4.
Bellevue West--Arop 10, Inselman 3, Turner 2, Jackson 10, Stueve 5, Dotzler 18, Kyle 12.
CREIGHTON PREP 53, OMAHA WESTSIDE 48
|Creighton Prep
|6
|14
|14
|19
|--
|53
|Omaha Westside
|16
|11
|6
|15
|--
|48
Creighton Prep--Jungers 24, Newbill 11, Rieschl 2, O'Malley 5, Knight 2, Evans-Sisk 9.
Omaha Westside--Benning 2, Davis 3, Mitchell 8, Meeks 11, Thomas 13, Gillespie 11.
FALLS CITY SH 56, MULLEN 30
|Mullen
|7
|6
|9
|8
|--
|30
|Falls City SH
|10
|11
|16
|19
|--
|56
Mullen--Groseth 3, Kuncl 6, Moore 2, Durfee 14, Finney 2, Denaeyer 3.
Falls City SH--Jordan 20, Stice 3, Jak. Froeschl 6, Keithley 7, Simon 5, Jam. Froeschl 3, Keithley 2, Nachtigal 10.
FORT CALHOUN 54, WAHOO 52
|Wahoo
|11
|12
|16
|13
|--
|52
|Fort Calhoun
|15
|7
|16
|16
|--
|54
Wahoo--Glock 12, Hancock 17, Nelson 5, Simon 10, Grandgenett 6, Kasischke 2.
Fort Calhoun--Welchert 11, Newbold 1, Bouwman 20, Z. Schwarz 14, C. Schwarz 5, Hunter 3.
GRETNA 67, OMAHA CENTRAL 65, 2OT
|Omaha Central
|10
|20
|3
|17
|4
|11
|Gretna
|13
|15
|12
|10
|4
|13
Omaha Central--Dawson 16, Briggs 6, Davis 19, Butts 8, Mamer 2, Bullion 11, Paljor 3.
Gretna--Wilkins 11, Rozelle 8, Pokorski 25, Wilcoxson 16, Jansen 7.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 47, WAYNE 40
|Wayne
|4
|13
|4
|19
|--
|40
|Kearney Catholic
|7
|14
|11
|15
|--
|47
Wayne--Phelps 10, Junek 3, Bartos 9, Walling 12, Agoumba 4, Judd 2.
Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 10, Plugge 12, Seier 6, Merz 10, Mahoney 9.
MILLARD NORTH 62, ELKHORN SOUTH 50
|Elkhorn South
|11
|8
|12
|19
|--
|50
|Millard North
|13
|16
|12
|21
|--
|62
Elkhorn South--Noonan 16, Moeller-Swan 2, Peterson 2, Anderson 5, Chochon 2, Hill 9, Burt 14.
Millard North--Page 3, Harmon 16, McMorris 5, Gaeth 8, Green 20, Dolezeal 10.
OSCEOLA 52, WYNOT 48
|Osceola
|12
|16
|13
|11
|--
|52
|Wynot
|19
|14
|13
|2
|--
|48
Osceola--Zelasney 13, Branting 3, Pheak 2, Urban 2, Gustafson 22, Winkelman 10.
Wynot--Foxhoven 11, Heine 3, Ca. Wieseler 7, Char. Schroeder 10, Kuchta 7, Chas. Schroeder 6, Co. Wieseler 4.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 64, HYANNIS 54
|Parkview Christian
|18
|14
|19
|13
|--
|64
|Hyannis
|12
|11
|18
|13
|--
|54
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 12, Pittman 4, Reide 15, Ault 14, Ulrich 7, Page 1, Curry 11
Hyannis--Bailey 9, L. Kostman 16, Provost 3, M. Kostman 7, Phillips 5, Anderson 10, Connell 4.
ST. MARY'S 60, SHELTON 42
|Shelton
|12
|11
|9
|10
|--
|42
|St. Mary's
|18
|17
|10
|15
|--
|60
Shelton--Kenton 6, Myers 3, Bombeck 11, Reutzel 2, Bly 6, Simmons 14.
St. Mary's--I. Everitt 12, Thompson 4, Alder 2, Benson 14, Barlow 2, A. Everitt 5, Hedstrom 21.