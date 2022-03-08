 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys state basketball summaries, 3/8

  • 0
Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.8

Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (center) drives between two Lincoln Pius X defenders during a Class A boys state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Savannah Hamm, Journal Star

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 56, OGALLALA 43

Ashland-Greenwood 16 15 18 --56 
Ogallala 11 15 --43 

Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 2, C. Jacobsen 21, Shepard 12, Kissinger 10, Konzem 9, Parker 2.

Ogallala--Murphy 9, Rezac 4, Bush 2, Shaw 2, Hiltibrand 2, Gager 17, Caskey 5, McClure 2.

AUBURN 34, OMAHA CONCORDIA 29

Auburn12 --34 
Omaha Concordia 11 --29 

People are also reading…

Auburn--M. Binder 6, R. Binder 9, Hudson 9, Roybal 8, Lavigne 2.

Omaha Concordia--Olson 5, Kulus 7, McCafferty 4, Otten 8, Alharithy 5.

BELLEVUE WEST 60, LINCOLN PIUS X 46

Lincoln Pius X 10 11 18 --46 
Bellevue West 18 18 10 14 --60 

Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 7, Noel 2, Christiansen 9, S. Hastreiter 6, J. Hastreiter 13, Kessler 5, Anderson 4.

Bellevue West--Arop 10, Inselman 3, Turner 2, Jackson 10, Stueve 5, Dotzler 18, Kyle 12.

CREIGHTON PREP 53, OMAHA WESTSIDE 48

Creighton Prep 14 14 19 --53 
Omaha Westside 16 11 15 --48 

Creighton Prep--Jungers 24, Newbill 11, Rieschl 2, O'Malley 5, Knight 2, Evans-Sisk 9.

Omaha Westside--Benning 2, Davis 3, Mitchell 8, Meeks 11, Thomas 13, Gillespie 11.

FALLS CITY SH 56, MULLEN 30

Mullen --30 
Falls City SH 10 11 16 19 --56 

Mullen--Groseth 3, Kuncl 6, Moore 2, Durfee 14, Finney 2, Denaeyer 3.

Falls City SH--Jordan 20, Stice 3, Jak. Froeschl 6, Keithley 7, Simon 5, Jam. Froeschl 3, Keithley 2, Nachtigal 10.

FORT CALHOUN 54, WAHOO 52

Wahoo 11 12 16 13 --52 
Fort Calhoun 15 16 16 --54 

Wahoo--Glock 12, Hancock 17, Nelson 5, Simon 10, Grandgenett 6, Kasischke 2.

Fort Calhoun--Welchert 11, Newbold 1, Bouwman 20, Z. Schwarz 14, C. Schwarz 5, Hunter 3.

GRETNA 67, OMAHA CENTRAL 65, 2OT

Omaha Central1020 17 411 
Gretna 13 15 1210 413 

Omaha Central--Dawson 16, Briggs 6, Davis 19, Butts 8, Mamer 2, Bullion 11, Paljor 3.

Gretna--Wilkins 11, Rozelle 8, Pokorski 25, Wilcoxson 16, Jansen 7.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC 47, WAYNE 40

Wayne13 19 --40 
Kearney Catholic14 11 15 --47 

Wayne--Phelps 10, Junek 3, Bartos 9, Walling 12, Agoumba 4, Judd 2.

Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 10, Plugge 12, Seier 6, Merz 10, Mahoney 9.

MILLARD NORTH 62, ELKHORN SOUTH 50

Elkhorn South1112 19 --50 
Millard North 1316 12 21 --62 

Elkhorn South--Noonan 16, Moeller-Swan 2, Peterson 2, Anderson 5, Chochon 2, Hill 9, Burt 14.

Millard North--Page 3, Harmon 16, McMorris 5, Gaeth 8, Green 20, Dolezeal 10.

OSCEOLA 52, WYNOT 48

Osceola 12 16 13 11 --52 
Wynot 19 14 13 --48 

Osceola--Zelasney 13, Branting 3, Pheak 2, Urban 2, Gustafson 22, Winkelman 10.

Wynot--Foxhoven 11, Heine 3, Ca. Wieseler 7, Char. Schroeder 10, Kuchta 7, Chas. Schroeder 6, Co. Wieseler 4.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 64, HYANNIS 54

Parkview Christian 18 14 19 13 --64 
Hyannis 12 11 18 13 --54 

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 12, Pittman 4, Reide 15, Ault 14, Ulrich 7, Page 1, Curry 11

Hyannis--Bailey 9, L. Kostman 16, Provost 3, M. Kostman 7, Phillips 5, Anderson 10, Connell 4.

ST. MARY'S 60, SHELTON 42

Shelton 12 11 10 --42 
St. Mary's 18 17 10 15 --60 

Shelton--Kenton 6, Myers 3, Bombeck 11, Reutzel 2, Bly 6, Simmons 14.

St. Mary's--I. Everitt 12, Thompson 4, Alder 2, Benson 14, Barlow 2, A. Everitt 5, Hedstrom 21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Luke Mullin's thoughts on the opening round of the state high school basketball tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News