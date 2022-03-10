 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys state basketball summaries, 3/10

Gretna vs. Millard North, 3.10

Millard North's Isaiah McMorris (10) drives past Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson during a Class A boys state tournament semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 62, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 55

Kearney Catholic11 14 16 14 --55 
Ashland-Greenwood 1512 15 20 --62 

Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 4, Plugge 15, Seier 5, Mandernach 5, Merz 7, Mahony 19.

Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 2, C. Jacobsen 43, Shepard 5, Kissinger 10, Knozem 2.

AUBURN 48, FORT CALHOUN 46, OT

Fort Calhoun1011 946 
Auburn 10 10 1148 

Fort Calhoun--Bouwman 11, Z. Schwarz 6, C. Schwarz 27, Hunter 2.

Auburn--Dixon 3, M. Bindr 24, R. Binder 7, Hudson 8, Roybal 6.

BELLEVUE WEST 68, CREIGHTON PREP 51

Creighton Prep 19 13 14 --51 
Bellevue West 13 14 23 18 --68 

Creighton Prep--Jungers 9, Sudbeck 3, Newbill 2, Rieschl 8, O'Malley 9, Knight 3, Evans-Sisk 15, Zabka 2.

Bellevue West--Arope 9, Inselman 7, Jackson 7, Stueve 5, Dotzler 24, Kyle 16.

MILLARD NORTH 58, GRETNA 43

Gretna 17 10 --43 
Millard North 19 14 17 --58 

Gretna--Stukenholtz 2, Hermsen 3, Wilkins 4, Rozelle 7, Pokorski 10, Wilcoxson 16, Vieth 1.

Millard North--Page 7, Harmon 11, McMorris 9, Mosser 3, Hermann 2, Green 16, Dolezal 10.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 46, FALLS CITY SH 31

Parkview Christian 12 10 18 --46 
Falls City SH 12 --31 

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 17, Reide 4, Ault 9, Ulrich 6, Stabler 10.

Falls City SH--Jordan 8, Dunn 3, Froeschl 4, Keithley 2, Simon 12, Nachtigal 2.

ST. MARY'S 65, OSCEOLA 36

Osceola 10 14 --36 
St. Mary's 20 14 17 14 --65 

Osceola--Zelasney 11, Branting 3, Neujahr 3, Urban 2, Gustafson 11, Girard 2, Blackburn 2, Sterup 2. 

St. Mary's--I. Everitt 10, Thompson 4, Benson 9, Barlow 4, A. Everitt 16, Hedstrom 20, Dannenbring 2. 

NORFOLK CATHOLIC 57, AMHERST 39

Class C-2 third-place game

Amherst 14 12 --39 
Norfolk Catholic 16 17 16 --57 

Amherst--Adelung 6, N. Eloe 6, Fisher 3, Killin 2, Klingelhoefer 4, E. Eloe 2, Simmons 7, Jones 3, Hadwiger 6.

Norfolk Catholic--Kelley 10, Burbach 9, Hammond 20, Kerman 3, Pieper 11, Fennessy 4.

BURWELL 58, DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 44

Class D-1 third-place game

Burwell 17 16 13 12 --58 
Dundy Co.-Stratton 13 14 --44 

Burwell--Critel 15, Svoboda 11, T. Gideon 5, H. Gideon 12, Konicek 2, Mann 13.

Dundy Co.-Stratton--An. Englot 4, Nelms 2, Horner 1, Lutz 4, Al. Englot 2, Burrell 11, Kerchal 9, Myers 11.

