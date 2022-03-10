Boys state basketball summaries, 3/10

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 62, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 55
|Kearney Catholic
|11
|14
|16
|14
|--
|55
|Ashland-Greenwood
|15
|12
|15
|20
|--
|62
Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 4, Plugge 15, Seier 5, Mandernach 5, Merz 7, Mahony 19.
Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 2, C. Jacobsen 43, Shepard 5, Kissinger 10, Knozem 2.
AUBURN 48, FORT CALHOUN 46, OT
|Fort Calhoun
|10
|8
|11
|8
|9
|46
|Auburn
|10
|8
|9
|10
|11
|48
Fort Calhoun--Bouwman 11, Z. Schwarz 6, C. Schwarz 27, Hunter 2.
Auburn--Dixon 3, M. Bindr 24, R. Binder 7, Hudson 8, Roybal 6.
BELLEVUE WEST 68, CREIGHTON PREP 51
|Creighton Prep
|19
|13
|5
|14
|--
|51
|Bellevue West
|13
|14
|23
|18
|--
|68
Creighton Prep--Jungers 9, Sudbeck 3, Newbill 2, Rieschl 8, O'Malley 9, Knight 3, Evans-Sisk 15, Zabka 2.
Bellevue West--Arope 9, Inselman 7, Jackson 7, Stueve 5, Dotzler 24, Kyle 16.
MILLARD NORTH 58, GRETNA 43
|Gretna
|8
|8
|17
|10
|--
|43
|Millard North
|19
|8
|14
|17
|--
|58
Gretna--Stukenholtz 2, Hermsen 3, Wilkins 4, Rozelle 7, Pokorski 10, Wilcoxson 16, Vieth 1.
Millard North--Page 7, Harmon 11, McMorris 9, Mosser 3, Hermann 2, Green 16, Dolezal 10.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 46, FALLS CITY SH 31
|Parkview Christian
|6
|12
|10
|18
|--
|46
|Falls City SH
|12
|5
|6
|8
|--
|31
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 17, Reide 4, Ault 9, Ulrich 6, Stabler 10.
Falls City SH--Jordan 8, Dunn 3, Froeschl 4, Keithley 2, Simon 12, Nachtigal 2.
ST. MARY'S 65, OSCEOLA 36
|Osceola
|10
|14
|6
|6
|--
|36
|St. Mary's
|20
|14
|17
|14
|--
|65
Osceola--Zelasney 11, Branting 3, Neujahr 3, Urban 2, Gustafson 11, Girard 2, Blackburn 2, Sterup 2.
St. Mary's--I. Everitt 10, Thompson 4, Benson 9, Barlow 4, A. Everitt 16, Hedstrom 20, Dannenbring 2.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 57, AMHERST 39
Class C-2 third-place game
|Amherst
|14
|5
|8
|12
|--
|39
|Norfolk Catholic
|8
|16
|17
|16
|--
|57
Amherst--Adelung 6, N. Eloe 6, Fisher 3, Killin 2, Klingelhoefer 4, E. Eloe 2, Simmons 7, Jones 3, Hadwiger 6.
Norfolk Catholic--Kelley 10, Burbach 9, Hammond 20, Kerman 3, Pieper 11, Fennessy 4.
BURWELL 58, DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 44
Class D-1 third-place game
|Burwell
|17
|16
|13
|12
|--
|58
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|13
|9
|14
|8
|--
|44
Burwell--Critel 15, Svoboda 11, T. Gideon 5, H. Gideon 12, Konicek 2, Mann 13.
Dundy Co.-Stratton--An. Englot 4, Nelms 2, Horner 1, Lutz 4, Al. Englot 2, Burrell 11, Kerchal 9, Myers 11.