Boys state basketball: Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'

Thomas, a 6-7 wing, has scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Pepperdine, Richmond, TCU, Virginia Tech, Murray State, Florida Atlantic, Loyola Chicago and Indiana State.

But before he makes his college decision, Thomas wants to make sure the boys basketball team is recognized on the south wall with the other state championship squads in 13 sports at Millard North.

“There should be a boys basketball banner with a 2020 on it up there,” Thomas said. “I feel like it means everything for us. We don’t want to walk away as that really good team that couldn’t win a state title.”

Green, a 6-8 junior, has offers from Nebraska and Stanford, among others.

COVID-19 has changed the hype and expectations surrounding the team. A year ago, 65 NCAA Division I schools had coaches come watch Millard North practices, but all of that attention has stopped since Division I coaches currently are not allowed to go on the road to recruit.

Last season, Millard North played in front of overflow crowds that required the gym doors to be locked prior to tipoff. This year, attendance has been restricted to family members early in the season before a limited number of students were allowed to watch later in January and February.