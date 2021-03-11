Boys state basketball: Inside Millard North's final basketball practice of the season as it seeks to 'fulfill their legacy'

Millard North spent a good portion of its final boys basketball practice of the season in their high school gym Thursday working on late-game situations and last-second possessions with the outcome on the line.
The first one with the game tied at 80 with 30 seconds left against the Mustangs’ reserves ended with Saint Thomas driving from the right side, then slipping the ball to a cutting Jasen Green for a layup.
Green scored inside on the second last-second simulation before Hunter Sallis climaxed the third with a drive from the right side and a dunk just before the buzzer.
“A couple of those would be a good way to end the game,” said Millard North coach Tim Cannon, whose third-ranked Mustangs (25-2) take on No. 8 Millard West (18-5) in the Class A semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I hope we don’t need them (the last-second plays), but if we do, we’re ready.”
It appeared the Mustangs wouldn’t need one in last year’s Class A state championship game, leading Bellevue West by 14 points with under 4 minutes left in one of the last sporting events before COVID-19 totally shut down everything in the country.
But the Thunderbirds stunned the world with 16 unanswered points, then got a last-second defensive stop to secure a 64-62 victory.
It’s a finish that motivates a team that arguably has the most high-level Division I college recruits in state history.
“I think about it every now and then,” said Sallis, a 6-foot-5 senior Super-State guard who is also one of the top college prospects in the nation from the class of 2021. He’s expected to announce his commitment on March 26 from a final list of eight schools: Gonzaga, Creighton, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA and Iowa State.
“Then I try to forget it as quickly as possible.”
Sallis has plenty of family members with high school basketball gold medals. His mother, Jessica Haynes, was a Super-Stater on two Omaha Central girls state championship squads before playing in college at San Diego State. His older sister, Jerrica Jackson, played on a girls title team at Bellevue East. His cousin, Kerry Trotter, led Creighton Prep to a boys title before playing collegiately at Marquette.
“I’ve got to get one (a state championship) of my own,” Sallis said.
Jadin Johnson, a 6-4 senior point guard who has signed with Old Dominion, fouled out of last year’s state final just as Bellevue West began its final push.
“It was really hard on the bench seeing us up 14 and then watching them run away with the win and hold the trophy,” Johnson said. “We’re determined not to let that happen again.”
Thomas, a 6-7 wing, has scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Pepperdine, Richmond, TCU, Virginia Tech, Murray State, Florida Atlantic, Loyola Chicago and Indiana State.
But before he makes his college decision, Thomas wants to make sure the boys basketball team is recognized on the south wall with the other state championship squads in 13 sports at Millard North.
“There should be a boys basketball banner with a 2020 on it up there,” Thomas said. “I feel like it means everything for us. We don’t want to walk away as that really good team that couldn’t win a state title.”
Green, a 6-8 junior, has offers from Nebraska and Stanford, among others.
COVID-19 has changed the hype and expectations surrounding the team. A year ago, 65 NCAA Division I schools had coaches come watch Millard North practices, but all of that attention has stopped since Division I coaches currently are not allowed to go on the road to recruit.
Last season, Millard North played in front of overflow crowds that required the gym doors to be locked prior to tipoff. This year, attendance has been restricted to family members early in the season before a limited number of students were allowed to watch later in January and February.
“Last year we had a lot of people telling us how good we were and we didn’t really have that fire in us like we do this year,” Sallis said. “I feel like this year we’re playing with something to prove. We let a couple slip this year, but we think we can get these last few.”