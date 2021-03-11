Boys state basketball: How about these Friday six? Ron Powell breaks down the semifinals

Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 had the stage Thursday. Now the focus turns to the three highest classes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A: No. 3 Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard West (18-5), 6:15 p.m. — Millard North won the regular-season matchup 60-45 on Feb. 12 behind 26 points from Hunter Sallis. The Mustangs might’ve been looking ahead slightly with their game against Oak Hill Academy the next day at the Heartland Hoops Classic, but the Wildcats will have Millard North’s full attention. Millard West seems like a team of destiny, winning the district title without leading scorer Evan Meyersick and beating Lincoln Pius X in the first round on a buzzer-beater by Meyersick.

A: No. 1 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 2 Creighton Prep (23-2), 8:30 p.m. — Bellevue West barely escaped with an overtime win at Creighton Prep in late January after trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. Expect a much sharper Bellevue West team than what the Thunderbirds showed on Tuesday in the first round against Lincoln East. Chucky Hepburn went off for 32 points in that game at Prep, and after managing just five points against the Spartans, the Wisconsin recruit should be inspired. Prep’s depth and scoring balance (five players who average between 8.6 and 12 points per game) provides matchup nightmares for opponents.