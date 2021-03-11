Boys state basketball: How about these Friday six? Ron Powell breaks down the semifinals

Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 had the stage Thursday. Now the focus turns to the three highest classes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A: No. 3 Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard West (18-5), 6:15 p.m. — Millard North won the regular-season matchup 60-45 on Feb. 12 behind 26 points from Hunter Sallis. The Mustangs might’ve been looking ahead slightly with their game against Oak Hill Academy the next day at the Heartland Hoops Classic, but the Wildcats will have Millard North’s full attention. Millard West seems like a team of destiny, winning the district title without leading scorer Evan Meyersick and beating Lincoln Pius X in the first round on a buzzer-beater by Meyersick.
A: No. 1 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 2 Creighton Prep (23-2), 8:30 p.m. — Bellevue West barely escaped with an overtime win at Creighton Prep in late January after trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. Expect a much sharper Bellevue West team than what the Thunderbirds showed on Tuesday in the first round against Lincoln East. Chucky Hepburn went off for 32 points in that game at Prep, and after managing just five points against the Spartans, the Wisconsin recruit should be inspired. Prep’s depth and scoring balance (five players who average between 8.6 and 12 points per game) provides matchup nightmares for opponents.
B: No. 2 Norris (19-2) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (18-7), 1:30 p.m. — Norris easily won the first two games against the fellow Eastern Midlands Conference school, posting wins of 10 and 18 points against the Antlers. Elkhorn won the state football title by hitting its stride at the right time, and the Antlers appear to be doing the same thing on the basketball court. Elkhorn has a variety of 6-foot-4, 6-5 and 6-6 athletes to throw at 6-6 Norris all-stater Trey Deveaux, such as 6-5 senior baseball recruit Drew Christo, who had 19 points in the opening-round win against Platteview.
B: No. 7 Waverly (16-6) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-6), 4 p.m. — Beatrice pounded the Vikings 57-33 in the regular-season finale for both teams, but that result is basically worthless by this point of the state tournament. Waverly prides itself on defense, and the Vikings found just enough offense from Andrew Heffelfinger in the final seconds of their one-point win over defending state champion, No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the first round. Behind 19 points from Bennett Crandall, Beatrice was just as impressive in its first-round win over a Mount Michael team that spent most of the regular season at No. 1.
C-1: No. 1 Auburn (24-0) vs. No. 6 Omaha Concordia (22-4), 9 a.m. — Concordia is 13-1 since a 50-39 loss at Auburn in early January. The guard matchups in this one are intriguing. Tthe two-time defending state champion Bulldogs, winners of 60 straight games, come at opponents with senior all-stater Cam Binder, junior Ryan Binder and freshman Maverick Binder. Concordia answers with a pair of 6-foot juniors in Zac Kulus and Karsten Mathsen.
C-1: No. 10 Wayne (23-5) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (25-2), 11:15 a.m. — Wayne posted one of the biggest first-round upsets in any class, knocking off No. 2 Kearney Catholic, which edged Adams Central by three points in the regular season. Both teams used balanced scoring attacks to get past the first round. Brandon Bartos' 18 points paced three Blue Devils in double figures against Kearney Catholic. Adams Central also had three double-figure scorers against St. Paul, led by Lucas Bohlen who was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in overtime to finish with 18 points.